BlueTriton Brands Expands Its Direct to Consumer ReadyRefresh Portfolio With Red Bull

STAMFORD, Conn.— BlueTriton Brands announced that its ReadyRefresh delivery service has expanded its beverage portfolio as part of its mission to deliver convenient and great-tasting beverages to its customers. ReadyRefresh’s expansive delivery network will now offer Red Bull Energy Drink and Red Bull Sugarfree in 12-pack offerings.

ReadyRefresh offers an easy-to-shop website, flexible delivery options, and a growing portfolio of beverage products. Additionally, ReadyRefresh is capable of reaching up to 87% of the U.S. population through its delivery service.

“We are always exploring new ways to make it easier for our customers to stay hydrated,” said Patrick Connors, Vice President, ReadyRefresh. “This includes looking beyond our own line up of great products to identify brands that excite our customers and complement our beverage portfolio. As a result, we have been able to broaden our value proposition and introduce a wider array of beverage choices that can be delivered directly to our customers.”

This new beverage options builds on ReadyRefresh’s portfolio of leading bottled water brands such as Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Deer Park Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Origin Natural Spring Water, Pure Life, Saratoga as well as Splash™ flavored waters and Splash Fizz sparkling beverages. Available in all different sizes – from 8 ounces to 5 gallons – customers can order their favorite healthy beverages in sizes that best fit their hydration needs.

In addition to the website, you can now get easy access to your ReadyRefresh account and keep your favorite beverages stocked with a few taps on your phone. It’s convenient and straightforward to create and manage your deliveries, browse, and shop for products.

About ReadyRefresh

ReadyRefresh is a certified CarbonNeutral beverage delivery service that provides convenient access to a variety of leading bottled water brands such as Poland Spring Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Deer Park Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Origin Natural Spring Water, Pure Life, Saratoga as well as Splash flavored waters and Splash Fizz sparkling beverages. The ReadyRefresh mission is simple: make it easy to stay hydrated. With an easy-to-shop website, expanded delivery hours, flexible delivery frequency options, and a broad portfolio of beverage products just a click away, with ReadyRefresh it is easier than ever to keep refreshment on hand. ReadyRefresh is owned and operated by BlueTriton Brands.

About BlueTriton Brands

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged spring water and other water brands including Poland Spring Brand, Deer Park Brand, Ozarka Brand, Ice Mountain Brand, Zephyrhills Brand, Arrowhead Brand, Origin Natural Spring Water, Saratoga Spring Water, AC+ION Alkaline Water, Pure Life Brand, Splash Blast Flavored Water Beverage and Splash Fizz Flavored Sparkling Beverage. The Company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut BlueTriton Brands employs approximately 6,600 associates, inclusive of the US. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability, and conserves more than 20,000 acres of watershed area. The Company has 28 production facilities across the United States, 16 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship (“AWS”) certified across 15 sites, with five of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 172 countries worldwide and more than 9.8 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, more than 3.7 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink’s signature 8.4 fl oz can contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee.