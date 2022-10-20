Blume Launches Limited Edition Flavors for Holiday 2022

Blume, Vancouver’s leading superfood latte brand that locally makes products with 100% natural and all organic ingredients, such as turmeric and reishi, has launched a limited edition holiday bundle!

Blume’s holiday bundle retails for $65.00 CDN and contains three festive flavours.

Nut Nog Blend (NEW!) – a dreamy twist on a holiday classic with vegan nut nog that’s infused with ashwagandha.

Mint Cocoa Blend: A softly minty, maca-powered hot chocolate. This slightly sweet treat has only the good stuff; a fresh mint start, chocolatey-goodness finish, and maca to keep you smooth sailing for the rest of the day.

Gingerbread Blend: A warming cookie, boosted with superfoods and served by the cup. Sweet and spicy, not naughty, just nice. Come in from the cold and cozy up with this antioxidant rich gingerbread blend.

All of Blume’s blends are vegan, syrup-free, certified organic, refined sugar-free, gluten-free, keto-friendly and plastic neutral!

For More Information:

https://itsblume.com/collections/latte-mix/products/holiday-bundle