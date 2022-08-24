Boba Bam’s At-Home Bubble Tea Kit Now Comes in 4 Flavors

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Boba Bam, with sales of more than 25 million boba drinks since its introduction to the market in July 2021, announces three new flavors of its Instant Boba Drink Packs. In addition to Boba Bam’s sought-after, award-winning Brown Sugar flavor, the brand now offers Coffee, Matcha and Black Tea for boba fans to easily create mouthwatering and customizable beverages with chewy, authentic Taiwanese tapioca balls to their taste preferences.

“With millions of drinks sold, Boba Bam has cemented its position as the at-home boba category leader,” said Brian Khoddam, CEO of Boba Bam. “By introducing new options which mirror the most popular flavors at boba shops, like matcha and black tea, we make it even easier for people to enjoy a boba shop quality experience in the convenience of their homes.”

As bubble tea continues to grow as an unstoppable trend, Boba Bam allows consumers to enjoy a delicious boba drink, for a fraction of the cost.

Boba Bam’s newest flavors will make their debut at Giant Co. and Schnucks retailers across the country and will roll out to additional retailers Winter 2022 through Spring 2023.

According to Allied Market Research, the boba market is currently $2.8B and estimated to reach $4.3B by 2027. Boba has been exploding in popularity, with Google searches for “boba” overtaking searches for “cupcake” in early 2020.

Boba Bam is a frozen at-home kit that lets boba lovers make delicious and fun boba drinks, with all the taste and texture of boba shops, in their own kitchens. Boba Bam Instant Boba Drink Packs go from freezer to microwave to cup in 60 seconds or less so anyone can enjoy boba whenever a craving strikes. Alongside the brand’s award-winning Brown Sugar Boba Packs, it has now added delightful new flavors to bring even more BAM to boba enthusiasts every day. Consumers just add in their favorite milk base, or any beverage, to any Boba Bam flavor for an iced delight from morning to night that is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and all-natural.

Boba Bam is available at select Costco and Sam’s Club locations in club-sized packs of 12, and Giant and Schnucks locations in packs of 4. Boba Bam Instant Boba Drink Packs come with accompanying paper straws.

For More Information:

https://www.bobabam.com/