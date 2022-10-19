Bobabam Adds Three New Senior Executives

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— On the heels of announcing expanded distribution to Schnucks and Giant stores, award-winning BobaBam, with sales of more than 32 million boba drinks, announces the addition of three new members to its senior management team.

Chelsea Bialla, with expertise in brand creation, strategy and development, joins the company as Chief Marketing Officer where she will guide BobaBam’s expansion into the mainstream. Most recently, she was Chief Brand Officer at Sonoma Brands Capital, a specialty equity firm focused on disruptive, high-growth consumer brands where she led the incubation of SmashMallow and Peckish, helped develop the firm’s investment strategy, and supported portfolio companies.

Newly-appointed VP of Channel Sales, George Orosz, will bring his vast sales experience and track record of success with Fortune 50 and privately held companies to grow BobaBam within the club channels. His experience runs the gamut from established brands including Nabisco, Coca Cola USA, The Gillette Company, Schwan’s Consumer Brands and Lundberg Family Farms to private label and ingredients giant Kerry North America.

BobaBam has tapped Angie Pereira as VP Controller, where she will oversee the company’s day-to-day financial operations. She was formerly Controller and Head of US Accounting with Full Stack Finance, which embeds finance executives with startup, venture capital-backed, and high growth companies. In her new role, she will bring strong financial management practices to Boba Bam’s growing enterprise.

“Since our inception in 2021, BobaBam has achieved impressive growth with new milestones and successes being achieved daily,” said Brian Khoddam, CEO, BobaBam. “Our position as the ‘at-home boba’ category leader will be further reinforced with the addition of these outstanding and experienced professionals.”

Bialla, Orosz and Pereira join an impressive line-up of seasoned CPG professionals serving on BobaBam’s senior management team including VP of Sales John Koury and Executive Advisor Apu Mody who joined BobaBam in Summer 2022.

About BobaBam

BobaBam is an at-home kit that lets boba lovers make delicious and fun boba drinks, with all the taste and texture of boba shops, in their own kitchens. BobaBam packs go from freezer to microwave to cup in about a minute so anyone can enjoy boba whenever a craving strikes. BobaBam is available at select club locations in packs of 12, and select retailers in packs of 4.

For More Information:

https://www.bobabam.com/