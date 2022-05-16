Boxed Water Is Better Fruit Flavors Are Back

HOLLAND, Mich.— Boxed Water Is Better – the most renewable packaged water in the water aisle – is back with their extremely popular and highly anticipated line of fruit flavor options. Lemon, Blackberry, Cucumber and Grapefruit are now available for purchase on their website and will be restocked in stores soon. Crafted with Boxed Water’s award-winning taste and uncompromising purity, the fan-favorite fruit flavors were quick to sell out in 2021, but are thankfully back for all sustainability-minded consumers to enjoy in 2022.

“We heard the calls for more options and set out to create a line of naturally-flavored Boxed Water products” explained Boxed Water CRO, Robert Koenen. “But we weren’t prepared for just how quickly they would sell out. We know a lot of people have been asking and we’re pleased to be offering them again!”

Launched in 2021, Boxed Water created four fruit flavors for consumers looking for healthy, tasty and eco-friendly options. Boxed Water fans had long requested an expanded range of products as a way to satisfy their thirst and stay sustainable. The return has been eagerly awaited since being met with overwhelming demand after being featured in theSkimm, Food52 and Brit+Co last year. In fact, last year’s placement with specific retailers led to an immediate 33% incremental increase in demand.

Purified through an eight-step process and UV treated, every Boxed Water carton promises a crisp, fresh taste. Boxed Water’s fruit flavor line includes:

Lemon – a classic flavor with a hint of citrus

Blackberry – natural berry sweetness for a change of pace

Cucumber – spa-influenced refreshing taste

Grapefruit – an energizing way to kick-start the day

Even with the relaunch, the core message will always stay the same. With “You Post. We Plant.”, Boxed Water will continue its tree-planting campaign, where consumers are encouraged to post a picture of Boxed Water on social media with #BetterPlanet. In doing so, Boxed Water will plant two trees in our U.S. National Forests. In five years, Boxed Water has planted more than 1.2 million trees to support reforestation efforts in areas affected by wildfires and other natural threats through their partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). With the expanded product line now available on their webstore, Boxed Water hopes to plant even more. And anticipate to see them available via Amazon Prime in June.

Lemon, Blackberry, Cucumber and Grapefruit are available online in individual 12 packs that allow consumers to pick their favorite and purchase in a few clicks. Not sure which fruit flavor is your favorite? Boxed Water is also offering fruit flavor combo packs to mix and match for the indecisive (or simply thirsty) sustainable shopper.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water is 92 percent plant-based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All Boxed Water cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their sitecas well as on Amazon.

For More Information:

https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/pages/flavors