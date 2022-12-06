Boxed Water to Unleash Jurassic World-Inspired Cartons for 2023

Boxed Water Is Better – the most sustainable packaged water alternative to plastic and aluminum bottles – is teaming up with Universal Products & Experiences to offer renewable packaged water as a part NBCUniversal’s efforts to help reduce plastic waste. Launching in March 2023, the Jurassic World-inspired Boxed Water collection will be available in grocery store locations in the U.S.

“We are proud that Universal is lending one of their most iconic brands to Boxed Water™ in an effort to address the plastic problem in America and make sustainable sipping more fun,” said Daryn Kuipers, CEO and cofounder of Boxed Water. “The initiative is one of many in our commitment to reduce waste.”

The Jurassic World-inspired collection will consist of six fan-favorite dinosaurs from the Jurassic World franchise, including T. rex, Stegosaurus, Mosasaurus, Carnotaurus and, of course, Blue – the famous Velociraptor. Each carton will also feature a fun dinosaur-related fact and additional details that Jurassic World fans will enjoy.

Based on an independent ISO-certified Life Cycle Analysis, Boxed Water offers the most sustainable packaging in the water aisle (compared to aluminum, plastic and other carton brands) with 92% plant-based packaging, including a cap made from the tree pulp waste of sustainably harvested pines. Boxed Water has a 36% lower carbon footprint and 43% less fossil fuel use than their plastic counterparts – and can be recycled in a majority of US recycling facilities.

Boxed Water will plant 2 trees with each post on social media that includes the Jurassic World carton, with a goal to plant 3 million trees with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). Already, Boxed Water has planted 1.3 million trees with the NFF as part of their ongoing “You post. We plant.” social campaign.

Award Winning Pure Water

Boxed Water’s 100% pure water goes through a proprietary multi-step purification process that includes reverse osmosis, carbon filtration, UV light and ozonation. Impurities are removed, which gives Boxed Water™ a clean, crisp taste. The water is also pH neutral and free from chromium, MTBE, chlorine, fluoride and trace pharmaceuticals. Further, Boxed Water™ is sourced in the western and eastern part of the United States and packaged as close to the consumer as possible to keep the travel footprint small.

Boxed Water™is currently available for purchase in 250 mL, 330 mL, 500 mL and 1L sizes, and four new flavors – Lemon, Blackberry, Cucumber and Grapefruit.

Jurassic World Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water™ was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water is 92 percent plant-based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All Boxed Water cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water™ also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable and BPA free. Boxed Water™ is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water™ is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water™ is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.

About the Jurassic World Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this nearly $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World. Jurassic World Dominion is streaming now on Peacock.

For More Information:

https://boxedwaterisbetter.com/