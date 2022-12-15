Breakthru Beverage Expands Non-Alcoholic Portfolio Through National Partnership With Lyre’s

Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, announced a national partnership with Lyre’s, a leading non-alcoholic beverage brand, effective January 1, 2023. The partnership covers the majority of Breakthru’s U.S. footprint and includes launching Lyre’s in three new markets: Delaware, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. This strategic addition to Breakthru’s portfolio reflects the company’s ambition to represent only the best and most innovative brands while constantly evolving to meet changing consumer needs.

“From the sober-curious movement to those simply looking to wind down from a night out, non-alcoholic alternatives are gaining momentum among consumers with a focus on quality ingredients with great flavors. We’re thrilled to partner with Lyre’s to help meet those demands,” said Drew Levinson, VP Business Development, Emerging-Craft Brands. “We remain nimble when building our portfolio and it was clear from the start Lyre’s would be a great addition, given their commitment to quality and innovation. With Dry January right around the corner, we look forward to sharing Lyre’s spirits, RTD and wine alternatives with our customers and solidifying our portfolio in this emerging space.”

Lyre’s was founded in 2019 to replicate the world’s most popular spirits in a non-alcoholic format, each as close to the original premium volume spirit as possible. Today, Lyre’s is the world’s most awarded range of non-alcoholic drinks, with one bottle sold every 30 seconds and more than 1 million bottles sold in all. Their full portfolio includes spirits alternatives, ready to drink non-alcoholic cocktails and sparkling wine alternatives. The company uses cutting-edge food science to recreate the closest possible texture and palate weight to traditional alcoholic beverages, as well as deliver the tell-tale burn alcohol in the finish.

“We are thrilled to align with Breakthru Beverage as they have made a clear investment in the category of Non-Alcoholic beverages,” said Josh Carlos, Lyre’s Senior Vice President North America. “This national alignment will help us reach our key customers and expand our focus on national accounts.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

About Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Launched in Australia in July 2019, Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits is a range of 18 alcohol-free classic spirit 5 ready to drink expressions and Classico, a non alcoholic Italian Sparkling wine style. The brand was created and co-founded by EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist, Mark Livings with the mission to provide an alternative to those who don’t wish to imbibe alcohol without sacrificing the flavors of their favorite spirits.

Lyre’s is the most decorated non-alcoholic spirit brand globally, receiving over 300 medals at the prestigious events such as London Spirits competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge, San Francisco World Spirits Competition SommCon’s Concours d’Spirits competition, Drink easy Awards, Imbibe, IWSC – International Wine and Spirit Competition, The Drinks Business awards and the Melbourne International Wine and Spirits competition. Lyre’s is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and throughout Europe.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/