Breakthru Beverage Group Adds DRAM to Growing CBD Portfolio

Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, has announced it is expanding its CBD beverage portfolio under a new partnership with DRAM Adaptogenic Sparkling Water. Breakthru’s entry into the CBD beverage space last fall reflects a deliberate and thoughtful approach to their commodity and portfolio strategy to meet changing consumer demands. The company will distribute DRAM’s sparkling CBD beverages in Colorado and Illinois, with plans to expand into Florida, Arizona, Virginia and Connecticut in the coming months.

“We are excited to partner with DRAM, as their commitment to innovation, delicious flavors made with real plants and strong understanding of consumer preferences have set them apart in this space,” said Jenna Oppe, Breakthru Beverage Group Director, Emerging Brands. “At Breakthru, we are focused on staying closely calibrated to the end consumer and are building a diverse portfolio that includes emerging options to meet any consumer demand. Our partnership with DRAM reflects that and we look forward to driving their business forward in this evolving category.”

Breakthru will represent the full suite of DRAM’s adaptogenic sparkling waters, which are sugar and gluten free and contain adaptogens (plants and herbs that may help the body adapt to environmental stressors) and hemp-derived CBD. Varieties include Lemongrass, Gingergrass and North American Sweetgrass, which contain adaptogens promoting stress management; and Beauty Bubbles, which is bilberry and rose petal flavored and contains adaptogens offering skin and hair care benefits.

“As one of the first CBD beverages to market in 2018, DRAM is excited to continue its market lead with Breakthru’s strong understanding of the CBD space. Breakthru’s belief in our vision and proven route-to-market strategy have made them the ideal relationship to help us reach new heights,” said Shae Whitney, Founder of DRAM. “We’re looking forward to leveraging their best-in-class digital capabilities and knowledgeable associates as we continue to bring our product to a wider consumer audience.”

DRAM products will also be available through BREAKTHRU NOW, the company’s proprietary eCommerce solution, and through third-party eCommerce provider partners.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.breakthrubev.com.

About DRAM

DRAM is a husband and wife owned company, a leader in their category nationwide, and a 4x Good Food Award winner. Since 2011 they’ve offered consciously crafted goods that capture both the beauty and flavor of Colorado. Their clean-label products contain no synthetic ingredients, “natural” flavors or preservatives. All products are made in-house using a laborious plant extraction method invented by the couple. All drinks are certified PFAS and BPA free. If you want to add a unique, well selling option to your portfolio we hope you’ll consider DRAM!

For More Information:

https://www.dramapothecary.com