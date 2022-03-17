Breakthru Beverage Group and Provi Announce Partnership Extension

NEW YORK, N.Y. and Chicago, Ill.–Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, and Provi, the fastest-growing ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced a three-year extension of their original partnership agreement.

“We’re excited to continue this partnership, which provides our customers with 24/7 access to our portfolio of the best and most innovative brands in the world across wine, spirits, beer, and emerging beverages,” said Michael Boswell, Vice President, Digital and eCommerce at Breakthru. “As part of our commitment to being the easiest distributor to work with, we are enabling an end-to-end digital ecosystem that pairs Provi with our proprietary B2B eCommerce platform, BREAKTHRU NOW. All of this helps bring our suppliers and customers closer to the end consumer.”

Breakthru has continued to enhance and expand its capabilities by staying calibrated to the end consumer, aggressively leading a smart and effective ambition to advance the company in a consumer-focused, digital world. The Provi partnership is a reflection of the company’s efforts to meet customers where they are and seamlessly offer diverse and highly relevant brands to consumers. Provi provides Breakthru a transactional digital ordering solution which enables customers to order products from Breakthru, as well as other wholesalers, through a single ordering marketplace.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with everyone on the Breakthru team as we strive towards our shared vision of delivering a best-in-class experience for both the distributor and retail tiers of the beverage alcohol industry,” said Max Lowenbaum, senior vice president of sales, Provi. “Breakthru has a long-standing commitment to being a future-focused leader in the industry, and it is a pleasure to work alongside them to provide a more seamless and efficient ordering experience between their sales reps and customers.”

Provi’s online marketplace streamlines the beverage ordering process between retailers and distributors via its robust communication system. Through the partnership, Provi provides all Breakthru sales representatives with a digital marketplace for selling to and communicating with their customers, helping bridge the divide between on and offline sales and keeping Breakthru’s portfolio top of mind when customers are ordering.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information BreakthruBev.com.

About Provi

Provi is the fastest growing B2B ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. Active in 35 states, Provi’s robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for retailers and distributor sales representatives and lets suppliers strategically highlight their products on digital storefronts. As of 2022, 10 percent of licensed retailers in the U.S. use the marketplace. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi has received a total of $125 million in funding and is valued at $750 million. The company received Built In Chicago’s Best Places to Work recognition in 2021. Discover how Provi is digitally transforming the beverage alcohol industry at provi.com.