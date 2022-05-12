Breakthru Beverage Group Announces Opening of State-of-the-Art Delaware Facility

New York, N.Y.— Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art, 282,000-square foot facility in Middletown, Delaware. The new facility will consolidate the company’s existing Delaware operations, increase efficiency and enhance customer service.

“At Breakthru, we remain committed to being the best, most forward-thinking partner and easiest distributor to work with in the industry. We are striving for continuous improvement and are moving with greater pace, agility and openness to explore new avenues to drive innovation, and that includes significant investments in the backbone of our business, our operations capabilities,” said Tom Bené, Breakthru Beverage Group’s President and CEO. “We continue to evolve our route-to-market approach and advance capabilities in channel and strategic account excellence, operations and supply chain, analytics and insights, and digital and e-Commerce to better serve our partners and today’s end consumer.”

The new facility is centrally located in Delaware and is close to airports and major highways, which will enable efficient service across the entire state. It features expanded loading areas and new pick modules, conveyors and in-line palletizers to meet peak season demands. Beyond the warehouse operations, the new facility also includes 25,000 square feet of office space. To service the growing Delaware beer portfolio, an additional 30,000 square feet of cold room capacity was included in the new facility. These investments ensure the company will keep pace with the growing commercial success in Delaware and reflect Breakthru’s evolving demand planning and enhanced logistics established to deliver product with best-in-class reliability and efficiency.

“The new Delaware facility is a response to our continued growth in this region and a reflection of our commitment to the Delaware market and to delivering better service for our supplier and customer partners in this region. This investment is coupled with an ongoing commitment to strategic initiatives that will help our customers and suppliers thrive,” added Tim Daning, Breakthru Beverage Group Executive Vice President, Delaware. “Overall, the new facility will allow for more optimized fulfillment and faster, more agile service to the Delaware market as it continues to grow and evolve.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/