Breakthru Beverage Group Closes Acquisition of Major Brands

Breakthru Beverage Group today announced they have completed the acquisition of Missouri-based Major Brands, which is now operating as Breakthru Beverage Missouri. Under a new leadership structure, Scott Johnson, who previously served as President of Sales and Operations for Major Brands, will assume the position of Executive Vice President, Missouri. In this role, he will oversee the state’s leading distributor providing premium global and local brands to more than 9,000 customers statewide via several distribution warehouses across the state.

“This is an exciting time for Breakthru as we work to expand our reach and become the best and easiest distributor to work with in North America,” said Tom Bené, Breakthru Beverage Group President and CEO. “As a true family-led business who believes in a performance-driven culture, we see an incredible opportunity in the well-established Missouri market. By leveraging our best-in-class capabilities with the dedicated and experienced team in-market, we are in a great position to drive our partners’ businesses forward.”

Breakthru Beverage Missouri will retain the local employees and leadership team. Staying on with Johnson are Melva Pete as Chief Human Resources Officer, Tom Schawang as Chief Financial Officer and Roy Cherian as VP of Information Technology. Breakthru Beverage Missouri will operate within the parent company’s Central-West Region led by Region President Joe Marotta. The new Breakthru ownership will mean expanded sales and commercial capabilities, supply chain and operational technologies and data insights to grow the business. This along with expansive local market insights and strong community relationships in Missouri will only further advance the company.

Breakthru intends to carry forward many of the strong community programs as well as advocacy efforts for responsible alcohol sale and consumption on which the Major Brands legacy is built.

“We were very impressed with Major Brands’ community involvement and are committed to upholding their community programs like Safe Home After Every Occasion which combats drunk driving,” added Bené. “We are excited to work in the Show-Me State as both a leading business and community partner, lifting up those around us as we strive for greater success in the market.”

The addition of Missouri marks 15 markets for Breakthru and compliments its bold ambition to be the leading beverage company in North America and the best within the markets it operates. The company is actively pursuing opportunities and strategic partnerships that will expand the business and make it a stronger company and partner to associates, communities, customers and suppliers.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/