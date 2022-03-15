Breakthru Beverage Group Promotes Samuel Anderson to Vice President, Commercial Excellence

Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations and affiliates in the U.S. and Canada, today announced of the promotion of Samuel Anderson to the role of Vice President, Commercial Excellence. In his new role, Anderson will lead the development and implementation of Breakthru’s core commercial capabilities across the enterprise, including the Master Data Management, Business Intelligence, Sales Tools & Systems, and Analytics & Insights sub-functions to identify and enhance opportunities for improved sales execution and efficiency. Anderson succeeds Chad Stone, who recently was appointed Vice President, Business Transformation & New Frontiers.

“Sam is a passionate and experienced leader, and his strong commercial background and track record of success speak for themselves,” said Maggie Lapcewich, EVP, Chief Growth Officer at Breakthru Beverage. “His analytical skills and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental to the success of many local and cross-market initiatives. We continuously work to improve our commercial capabilities, proactively address industry challenges and deliver upon our stakeholders’ performance expectations, and we believe Sam is the right person to help achieve these goals. We are excited to see what he brings to this new role.”

In partnership with the Commercial Leadership Team, market-level executive vice presidents, and the Growth and Strategy Team, Anderson will leverage and refine Breakthru’s best-in-class commercial platforms, tools and data investments to drive adoption and deliver value with measurable ROI across the Company. He will ensure close alignment with Breakthru’s technology and digital strategy while maintaining a keen focus on supplier and customer needs, as well as the Company’s strategic pillars of Growth, Talent, Productivity and Innovation.

Before joining Breakthru in 2010, Anderson held leadership roles with the Kellogg Company, Diageo, Brown-Forman, the Coca-Cola Company and E&J Gallo Winery. Anderson currently serves on Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America’s State Affairs and E-Commerce Councils, and in 2020 served on the organization’s inaugural Talent & Diversity Council.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit BreakthruBev.com.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com