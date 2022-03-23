Brian Barrett joins Mocktails as Senior Vice President of Hospitality

BOSTON, Mass. and LONDON, U.K.- Mocktails™, the award-winning alcohol-free, ready-to-drink cocktails brand has added Brian Barrett as Senior Vice President of Hospitality to their senior leadership team. As a 30-year veteran serving the Hospitality and Beverage Alcohol industries, Brian will bring his expertise in channel development to Mocktails™ as it introduces its acclaimed products and solutions to the U.S. market.

More and more Americans are becoming focused on healthier living and are consciously moderating alcohol consumption (NielsenIQ Insights), and have few options other than water and soft drinks. Mocktails™ addresses both the trade and the consumer’s need for an inclusive premium experience that, until now, mindful drinkers and non-drinkers have been missing due to the lack of high-quality alcohol-free choices.

Launched in the UK in 2018 by former investment bank executive Bill Gamelli, Mocktails™ produces premium alcohol-free cocktails through a proprietary process refined by Gamelli and Head Mixologist Ezra Star. Gamelli saw, via his own family’s experiences, the unmet needs of mindful drinkers, moderators, and abstainers who struggle with the professional and social challenges that come from being served water and soft drinks instead of adult offerings when not drinking alcohol. The three founding families set out to change this dynamic for the better, and Mocktails™ was born.

Mocktails™ offers alcohol-free cocktails in four of the most beloved cocktail flavors: Karma Sucra Mockapolitan, The Vida Loca Mockarita, Sevilla Red Sansgria, and Scottish Lemonade Mockscow Mule. All four are Non-GMO by UK law, have no preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup or gluten, and are vegan friendly. In an effort to bring consumers the highest quality authentic mixology experiences, Mocktails™ sources world-class ingredients from the UK and EU, and around the globe, including Tuscany in central Italy, the Andean mountain region, and South East Asia.

“The adult alcohol-free movement is quickly coming of age in the U.S. as consumers are demanding premium products that match their expectations for a high-quality experience. Simply put, water is the default when guests see nothing else on the menu that excites them, and sugary soft drinks do not pair with beautiful food or add any value to a night out,

nor are they inclusive for designated drivers” said Gamelli. “As a veteran in the Hospitality Industry, Brian will oversee our growth as we offer a solution for hotels, restaurants, and bars to delight their guests allowing venues to truly become inclusive. After all, delighting

your guests and turning moments into memories is what defines what Hospitality is supposed to be, and we can’t allow 25-30% of guests in the U.S. to be consistently underserved.”

“Guests want to have an experience, and the industry is focused on delivering value while maintaining profitability. Our hospitality solutions not only make both of those goals possible, but they truly enhance the guest experience for the 25% who are moderating or abstaining on any given occasion. At the same time, operators can deliver those experiences more consistently and drive higher profits with less waste. This, in turn, makes ownership happy and ensures that guests return for repeat visits,” said Barrett.

To spur U.S. growth in the adult non-alcoholic sector of the beverage industry, Mocktails™ is a Co-Founder of the Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA) globally, while Gamelli is a Founding Board Member. ANBA’s North American Chapter is dedicated to supporting producers and industry partners creating a world where adults can enjoy every social situation whether they have chosen to imbibe or not. ANBA will be the leading voice in advocating, educating, and bringing together industry stakeholders to share ideas and resources, drive innovation, and collaborate to grow the adult non-alcoholic beverage ecosystem.

About Mocktails

Mocktails™ is the world’s most decorated non-alcoholic cocktails Brand. Founded by American entrepreneurs Bill Gamelli, Mark Guthrie, and Jim Dowla, Mocktails™ better for you products produced in the UK are vegan friendly, gluten-free and low in sugar and calories, and never contain high fructose corn syrup. Ingredients are non-GMO by UK law, sustainable, and ethically sourced.

