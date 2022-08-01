Buoy Hydration Launches ‘To Be Seen’ Campaign to Spotlight Those Living With Chronic ‘Invisible’ Illnesses

Buoy, the clean hydration wellness brand that supports millions of Americans suffering with chronic illnesses, announced the launch of its new “To Be Seen” campaign in partnership with award-winning film production and creative studio, Round Two Agency.

People with chronic illnesses feel invisible. #ToBeSeen is the first brand campaign to shine a light on the isolation that those living with these conditions experience every day.

This campaign culminates a three-year effort of learning about chronic illness culture and how a brand can step in and help. To Be Seen includes a cinematic short film, deep discounts reserved for people with chronic illnesses and a movement on TikTok to amplify awareness.

“When we launched three years ago, one of our first customers was a mom whose daughter was recently diagnosed with POTS,” said Buoy founder and CEO Daniel Schindler. “She wrote a glowing review of how Buoy helped. We discovered a huge community of people that feel invisible and go unrecognized. So, for us, this campaign is not just about letting others know how beneficial clean hydration is, but to push the conversation and awareness of chronic illnesses forward culturally.”

Directed by Stew Caldo and shot on Kodak’s 16mm motion picture film, To Be Seen features four content creators who are upending chronic illness culture on TikTok. The film highlights the discovery phase of a chronic illness in high school and how that has often been the most isolating time for those that are diagnosed with chronic illnesses.

To kick off the campaign, Buoy is hosting the premiere of the To Be Seen short film on Saturday, July 30th, at 7:30 PM at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre in West Hollywood, Los Angeles (603 North La Cienega Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069).

During the film’s screening, audience members can sip on Buoy’s hydrating cocktails and mocktails, enjoy nostalgic sweets, and personally hear from the four creators, Buoy founders, and Stew Caldo.

Buoy extends its commitment to the chronic illness community with a 35% lifetime discount reserved for those using Buoy to manage an illness. Additionally, for every bottle sold on their website, they’ll donate one to a nonprofit supporting chronic illness.

“This is just day one. From now until forever, people with chronic illnesses have a brand and an ally to turn to and a place to share their story. This community guides everything we’re doing, from new products to how we market. We’re listening,” said Buoy Co-founder, Eddie Zelenak.

About Buoy

Buoy is the world’s first unflavored functional beverage additive that dissolves instantly in any type of beverage without adding any sugars, calories, or artificial ingredients. Buoy is proud to support the chronic illness community by ensuring they use the best ingredients that have good-for-you benefits. The company offers a deeply discounted Chronic Illness Support Program to offset healthcare costs and a Buy One, Give One initiative where one bottle is donated to a person with a chronic illness for every one sold on the website. Buoy is available online and at 3,500 CVS locations across the U.S.

For More Information:

https://justaddbuoy.com/pages/chronic-illness-support