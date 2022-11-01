C4 Energy Collaborates With Wounded Warrior Project on New Product Launches

AUSTIN, Texas— C4 Energy, one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States, announces its partnership with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), a nonprofit committed to honoring and empowering the nation’s post-9/11 wounded veterans and their families. Through this two-year partnership, C4 Energy will be standing alongside WWP to ensure America’s injured veterans receive the support they deserve to achieve their highest ambitions.

C4 Energy celebrates its mission of igniting the limitless potential amongst our nation’s most sacred heroes, supporting WWP through a multifaceted campaign. The strategic partnership will include C4 Energy as the marquee national pre-workout sponsor for WWP’s Carry Forward 5K events, a $500,000 donation over the span of two years, education for consumers on WWP’s programs and services, an exclusive C4 Energy x WWP Mango Foxtrot flavor, a C4 x WWP Mango Foxtrot pre-workout, and “The Weight of It: A Walk for Remembrance” walk with United States Marine Corps veteran, Cpl. Nick Perales.

“We are proud to partner with Wounded Warrior Project to honor injured veterans and their families on their journey of healing and improving their physical and mental wellbeing,” says John Herman, President of Nutrabolt. “C4 Energy lives by the mantra ‘grow and give back’ wherein if revenue grows, so should our giving. We have a duty to give back and are proud to be able to do so in such an impactful and organic way.”

Kicking off the partnership with the launch of an exclusive C4 Energy Mango Foxtrot flavor in a WWP Can, as well as a pre-workout powder, the new and reimagined products are now available exclusively in military channels including AAFES, as well in stores nationwide. The exclusive cans will feature the WWP logo and a dedicated QR code, which will take consumers to a unique landing page where they can learn more about the organization and how to get involved.

“We’re grateful for C4 Energy’s innovative and engaging support of our mission at Wounded Warrior Project,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP Vice President of Business Development. “Their passion for helping veterans is humbling, and their creative, multifaceted approach to this partnership is exciting. We look forward to seeing the partnership in action, and we thank the team at C4 Energy for helping us continue to honor and empower wounded warriors.”

Additionally, C4 Energy will continue to support WWP’s mission of helping wounded veterans as the national pre-workout sponsor of the nonprofit’s Carry Forward 5K events, with sampling of the co-branded cans, on-site activations, and warmups led by C4 Ambassadors, such as veteran and roadside bomb survivor, Nick Perales.

“Wounded Warrior Project’s programs and services helped me heal and find comfort and community in civilian life,” said Wounded Warrior Danielle Green. “As a result, I’m thankful for the generosity of corporate partners like C4 Energy because their support helps fuel these life-changing programs for warriors like me.”

To celebrate the launch of this milestone partnership, Nick Perales, a veteran and roadside bomb survivor, is working with C4 Energy to honor his fallen servicemembers. Perales’ life mission is to give back and lead others to live a healthier, more fulfilled life. To accomplish this, while also driving awareness among civilians of the massive weight that service members must bear both during and after service, Perales will complete a weighted ruck carry – a superhuman challenge of 205 miles on foot with C4 Energy as his endurance support. This journey will take him from Houston to San Antonio, with Perales aiming to arrive at his final destination of Center for the Intrepid on Veterans Day.

Through this integrated partnership and “The Weight of It: A Walk for Remembrance” walk fundraising, C4 Energy is supporting warriors by connecting them with programs and services that help them live healthier, active lifestyles. Through physical fitness activities, nutrition classes, and wellness training provided by Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), wounded veterans can reduce stress and depression, while being provided skills needed to live a healthy lifestyle, regardless of injury.

The two C4 Energy x Wounded Warrior products can be found online and in stores nationwide at AAFES, H-E-B, Publix, Kroger, Albertsons, QuikTrip, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Buc-ee’s and more.

For More Information:

https://cellucor.com/pages/c4-wounded-warrior