Caliwater Officially Launches New Watermelon Flavor

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Caliwater launches its newest, official third flavor, Watermelon. Caliwater has grown tremendously since coming to market in Spring of 2021 with its two signature flavors Ginger & Lime and Wild Prickly Pear. Caliwater now introduces their newest hydrating and refreshing flavor, Watermelon, available directly on their website and Amazon. Shortly thereafter, Watermelon will join the brand at retail locally and nationally.

“We are beyond excited to finally launch Watermelon! We are all about flavor & mindful ingredients at Caliwater, and there is nothing more refreshing than the taste of fresh cut watermelon! This truly is the perfect flavor addition filled with the finest organic ingredients and all the same health benefits you have grown to love, thanks to our friend, the prickly pear cactus. We look forward to the feedback and support of our customer as we continue to expand the Caliwater brand!”

– Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens, Co-Founders, Caliwater

Caliwater is defined by a drive to create innovative, fresh functional beverages that connect us to the Earth and to one another. Inspired by the lush and varied landscapes of California, Founders Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens looked to their own desert regions to locally source prickly pear cactus fruit, known for its rare and potent healthful properties. Their vision – to sip on Cali in a can. Prickly Pear Cactus Fruit, known for its rare and potent healthful properties, is brought to life in their first, brand new, canned beverage product, which is not only delicious and organic, but super hydrating, refreshing, and filled with rare antioxidants and digestion benefits.

Caliwater is a fully functional beverage. The functional benefits of cactus water include antioxidants (great for the skin!) anti-viral properties, electrolytes, and can help to reduce hangovers! The Caliwater line of products are very low calorie, low sugar and are organic, vegan, Kosher and Non-GMO verified.

The new Watermelon flavor has all of the same health benefits of Caliwater cactus water but in a delicious new refreshing flavor, offered in their signature premium 12 oz sleek cans.

The Benefits: Prickly pear is full of antioxidants which research shows provide a myriad of health and wellness benefits. Early studies have shown evidence of the decrease in cholesterol, specifically LDL (bad) cholesterol. The study showed overall levels dropping significantly. Some research also indicates that prickly pear may provide a complementary solution to regulating blood sugar levels, by decreasing regular blood sugar. Prickly pear cactus has natural antiviral properties, and research has found that it has antiviral activity against viral and respiratory diseases, as well as protecting nerve cells.

Health Benefits: Proven Hangover Release, Refreshing and Delicious, Naturally Occurring Electrolytes to Support Hydration, Locally + Fairly Wild-Harvested, Anti-Inflammatory Properties, Skin Revitalizing Antioxidants, Half the Calories and Sugars of Coconut Water, Decreases “bad” Cholesterol, Regulator of Blood Sugar Levels.

(Source – Healthline.com)

The Delicious Taste: Caliwater Farmers handpick the prickly pear cactus fruits seasonally and remove the seeds and juice on-site. The organic formula is infused with other natural fruits and nectars such as agave and monk fruit, and combined with filtered water to create the final drink, which bursts with refreshing mellow berry flavor.

The Flavors (all organic): *NEW* Watermelon, Ginger & Lime, Wild Prickly Pear

Caliwater is charged with all-around health benefits that hale from the prickly pear cactus, and tastes delicious – a perfect combination. A refreshing drink on its own, or paired with liquor, especially Tequila!

“We wanted to build something that would be a positive influence in people’s lives and offer innovation, but also reflect a characteristic of fun and excitement, hence the fresh, clean and bright branding elements, as a big part of both of our lifestyles is finding that balance. The passion and the amount of love that has gone into Caliwater comes from the purest parts of our hearts.”

– Co-Founders, Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens

Caliwater initially launched on E-Comm followed by a roll out to retailers and Amazon Prime, and hospitality venues throughout 2021 and 2022. Caliwater is sold across the West Coast at niche retailers such as SunLife Organics and Earthbar, as well as larger supermarkets such as Erewhon and Bristol Farms, Mother’s Market, Stater Brothers. East Coast distribution includes Shoprite, Fairway, Gourmet Garage and several independents in the market! Caliwater has also recently secured national distribution through KeHe. Caliwater can also be found at all BevMo locations and is the newest beverage to join Boisson Market.

A portion of proceeds from all sales of Caliwater are also currently donated to No Kid Hungry. [5 cents pledged from every can sold] The campaign is one the founders feel very passionate about, which is focused on ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcaliwater.com