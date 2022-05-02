Caliwater Rolls Into Stater Bros. Markets Across Southern California

Los Angeles, Calif.— Caliwater, the trailblazing creator of the cactus-based functional organic beverage, accelerates its 2022 expansion into all Stater Bros. Markets, 170 plus locations, retailing at $2.99. The two popular Caliwater flavors Ginger & Lime and Wild Prickly Pear are now available at the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California; a huge accomplishment for the young company that officially launched less than one year ago. Known for its presence in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley, the timing is perfect with the Music & Arts festivals currently underway in that region, and the brand also partnered with Soho House to be served as a featured beverage and mixer at their Soho Desert House pop-up in Indio, California.

Stater Bros. Markets lives out its values through the charitable efforts of its non-profit arm, Stater Bros. Charities, which aligns with Caliwater’s giveback campaign to No Kid Hungry, where Caliwater will donate 5 cents from every can sold up to a total of $1 million -. This campaign is one that Caliwater’s founders feel very passionate about, which is focused on ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

Having launched in Spring of 2021 to much anticipation and positive reception, Caliwater is defined by a drive to create innovative, fresh functional beverages that connect us to the Earth and to one another. Inspired by the lush and varied landscapes of California, Founders Oliver Trevena (Actor/Host/Entrepreneur) and native Californian Vanessa Hudgens (Actress/Music Artist/Influencer/Entrepreneur) looked to their own desert regions to locally source Prickly Pear cactus fruit, known for its rare and potent healthful properties. Their vision – to sip on Cali in a can. Their key ingredient Prickly Pear is brought to life in beverage form in their quickly growing canned cactus water product, which is not only delicious and organic, but super hydrating and refreshing, and of course filled with rare antioxidants and digestion benefits.

“We are so thrilled to be able to continue to bring our cactus water beverage to new customers and areas of California, as Stater Bros. is a California staple. Especially timed to festival season, this launch could not be more perfect. We are passionate to be able continue to expand this important functional beverage’s retail footprint as the wellness landscape continues to evolve in the beverage category.” – Oliver Trevena and Vanessa Hudgens, Co-Founders, Caliwater

Caliwater is the leading cactus water on the market, pioneering a new category, already top rated on Amazon, and is a purely functional beverage. The functional benefits of cactus water include being high in antioxidants (which is great for the skin), is known to reduce cholesterol levels, offers a natural elimination of hangovers, regulates blood sugar levels, and possess antiviral properties – offering a variety of benefits for digestive health. Only 25 calories per can, organic, vegan, Kosher and non GMO.

Caliwater Farmers handpick the Prickly Pear cactus fruits seasonally and remove the seeds and juice on-site. The organic formula is infused with other natural fruits and nectars such as agave and monk fruit, and combined with filtered water to create the final drink, which bursts with refreshing mellow berry flavor.

Additional celebrity brand investors/ambassadors include Gerard Butler, Brooke Burke, Ross Butler, Gregg Sulkin, DJ Ruckus and Glen Powell.

Caliwater initially launched on E-Comm followed by a roll out to retailers and Amazon Prime, and venues throughout 2021 inclusive of hotels and restaurants such as Resorts World’ Zouk Group properties, Élia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Cara Hotel, Ysabel, Laurel Hardware, Craig’s, Alfred Coffee, and many more, with additional hotels and restaurants being added continuously. Caliwater is sold across the West Coast at niche retailers such as SunLife Organics and Earthbar, specialty beverage retailers like BevMo, as well as larger supermarket chains such as Erewhon, Bristol Farms and now Stater Bros. Markets, having also recently rolled into the East Coast via Village Super Market, at ShopRite, Fairway Markets and Gourmet Garage.

About Stater Bros. Markets

Communities throughout Southern California look to Stater Bros. Markets for Fresh. Affordable. Community First. grocery shopping every day. Stater Bros. nurtures families and their communities at more than 170 stores and through the helping hands of 18,000 caring employees. While the Stater Bros. meat counter is legendary for its quality and variety, every store department is designed to surprise and delight today’s shoppers. The Company lives out its values through the charitable efforts of its non-profit, Stater Bros. Charities.

For More Information:

https://drinkcaliwater.com