Calypso Brings a Taste of the Islands to Nearly 3,000 New Outlets Nationwide

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— Calypso, the originator of the flavored lemonade category, announced the expanded retail distribution of its island-inspired lemonade products. With more consumers seeking bold flavor combinations and cool, refreshing sips, the brand has seen increased demand from retailers seeking distribution. Shoppers can now find Calypso on additional shelves across the country at Walmart, Publix, Sheetz, H-E-B, and Kroger for a total of nearly 3,000 new outlets.

Since 1985, Calypso has been known for its island-inspired, mouthwatering lemonades. Bursting with flavor, each is made with real lemons and sweetened to perfection, delivering a vacation in every bottle. Additional distribution details include:

Walmart – Ocean Blue, Southern Peach and Strawberry at 1,300 new outlets, expanding total Walmart distribution to more than 2,500 stores

Publix – Ocean Blue, Southern Peach, and Island Wave at 1,200 new outlets

Sheetz – Ocean Blue, Southern Peach, Strawberry, Island Wave, and Pineapple Peach in 250 new outlets

H-E-B – Ocean Blue, Southern Peach, and Strawberry at 200 new outlets

Kroger – New multi-packs of Ocean Blue and Southern Peach at 2,000 outlets

“We are excited to announce the continued expansion of Calypso’s distribution with several leading retailers in the US.,” said David Klavsons, CEO of Calypso. “This new distribution will create availability of our Calypso brand to more consumers at a perfect time of the year as we enter the summer months so everyone can enjoy a taste of the islands.

Calypso is the fastest growing and fastest turning shelf-stable lemonade brand in the category and holds the #2 market share position, having overtaken Lipton Brisk. Calypso beverages are available at additional retailers nationwide including Albertson’s/Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Food Lion, Circle K, Wawa, and QuikTrip.

About Calypso

Calypso Lemonade is the authentic flavored lemonade. The original, and now famous, Calypso Lemonade recipe was created in 1985. Calypso now offers more than a dozen lemonade, limeade and tea combinations. The amazing taste and refreshment profile of Calypso beverages is resonating with consumers, resulting in rapid growth and category leading sales velocity across retail channels. Each Calypso flavor is made with a focus on taste and quality, using real lemon or lime bits, real sugar, and natural flavors.

For More Information:

