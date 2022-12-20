Cann-Ade Achieves USDA Organic Certification

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Cann-Ade Corporation, has produced what is perhaps the first and only USDA Certified Organic Hemp-Infused Beverage. From the production line to first sip, Cann-Ade believes their commitment to quality standards is unmatched. In addition to achieving the title of USDA organic, all three flavors, which come packaged in eco-friendly glass bottles, are low calorie, vegan, gluten-free, and Kosher. Every bottle contains 20 milligrams of USDA Organic hemp extract, sustainably grown in the United States. Cann-Ade was launched into retail in March of 2022 after a soft DTC launch that prefaced. Cann-Ade’s product line consists of 3 flavors: Positively Peach, Zen Lemon, and Strawberry-Lime Sublime. Each eco-friendly 16.9 fluid ounce bottle is infused with 20 milligrams of American grown, naturally adaptogenic hemp, flavorful organic fruit juices and triple-filtered water. Together, these ingredients create a delicious and low-calorie beverage that consumers are hailing as “life-altering”, “the perfect alcohol-alternative,” and “a powerful anti-inflammatory.” Cann-Ade’s dedication to safety and quality shines through with its newly minted USDA Organic certification and continues to raise the bar through transformative and trailblazing practices. As the company’s philanthropic slogan states: Together WeCann enjoy a healthier, happier existence. The company donates to American Veterans (AMVETS) and specifically to their “Heal” program that is advocating for safe and affordable integrative healthcare access for veterans nationwide.

For More Information:

https://www.cann-ade.com/