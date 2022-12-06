CELSIUS Announces Launch of New Lemon Lime Flavor

BOCA RATON, Fla.— When life gives you lemons …add a little twist. Introducing the newest CELSIUS flavor, Sparkling Lemon Lime! This crisp and refreshing flavor combines the perfect balance of citrusy sweet lemons and juicy, zesty limes. With just the right blend of tart and sweet, Lemon Lime is the perfect fusion of flavor and essential energy to quench your tastebuds.

The newest sparkling flavor installment follows the successful launch of the Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade flavor earlier this year, and this latest innovation marks the 30th flavor in the already robust and diverse flavor portfolio. Lemon and lime continue to be one of the most popular flavor combinations in the sparkling beverage category, and CELSIUS plans to leverage the popularity of the flavor combination to fuel those seeking an active, fit, and healthy lifestyle.

CELSIUS energy drinks are made with high quality ingredients, contain 7 essential vitamins, are non-GMO, and have zero sugar, no aspartame, and no high fructose corn syrup. Made with a clinically proven formula of healthier energy-boosting ingredients, CELSIUS products are a better-for-you, alternative to other high-sugar energy drinks on the market.

CELSIUS Sparkling Lemon Lime flavor is now available nationwide.

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

For More Information:

https://www.celsius.com