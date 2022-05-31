CELSIUS Holdings Celebrates 5th Anniversary at NASDAQ Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink CELSIUS, celebrated their fifth-year anniversary by ringing in the NASDAQ Opening Bell on Friday, May 27, 2022. The ceremonious event of physically ringing the opening bell is a momentous step for CELSIUS Energy into the trading game, commemorating their huge market growth over the span of just 5 years. Celsius is now available in over 140,000 locations nationwide and the leading brand driving growth to the energy category, responsible for 37% of the overall growth. This represents over $37.5 million in incremental sales and Celsius is now the #4 energy drink after recently surpassing Rockstar (Last 4 Weeks Ending 04.17.22, IRI MULO+C).

Celsius President, Chairman and CEO, John Fieldly, commented, “It’s an honor to celebrate our five year listing anniversary on Nasdaq and recognize the amazing milestones the Celsius team has accomplished over that time, which was facilitated with our up-listing to the Nasdaq platform. Since our initial May 24, 2017 listing, the company’s share price has increased 1,336% from $4.04, to $58 on May 25, 2022, with a market cap increase of 2,571%, from $170 million to $4.54 billion. Upon the 2017 listing, there were no filing institutional shareholders, which compares to the end of the first quarter of 2022 with 275 institutional holders, representing 52% of the shares outstanding and over $2 billion in value in addition to our average daily trading volume which increased from under 100k shares per day or approximately $400k vs. average daily trading volume of 930K shares per day or approximately $54 million today. Operationally, Celsius grew from first quarter revenue in 2017 of $6 million to a current first quarter 2022 revenue over $133 million with an approximate 4% market share of the energy category. The company looks forward to sharing this event with our loyal consumers after the bell ringing ceremony for those in the Times Square area Friday morning.”

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include CELSIUS Originals, CELSIUS HEAT, CELSIUS BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS On-the-Go, and CELSIUS Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS provides. CELSIUS is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts, and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs, and in select micro-markets across the country.

