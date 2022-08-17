CENTR Brands Announces North American Launch of CENTR Enhanced Functional Sparkling Water

VANCOUVER, British Columbia— CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the “Company”) (CENTR, or CENTR Instant), one of the fastest-growing premium functional wellness drink brands in North America, announced the addition of CENTR Enhanced, a non-CBD functional sparkling water to the Company’s growing health and wellness product portfolio.

Planned for October release, CENTR Enhanced is a refreshing, ZERO calorie, nootropic and adaptogen-enriched functional beverage incorporating a variety of good-for-you elements. CENTR Enhanced will be caffeine-free and CENTR Enhanced+, provides 60mg of natural caffeine for added energy and focus (collectively, “CENTR Enhanced”).

This will be CENTR’s first non-CBD product expansion and will be available to consumers throughout North America. CENTR will sell through various existing distribution channels as well as the Company’s online channels.

CENTR Enhanced responds to the tremendous consumer demand in a global market estimated to currently exceed $12 billion in total sales with estimates to rise to almost $30 billion over the next ten years. The exponential growth of this market is driven by the health-conscious consumers seeking great tasting functional alternatives to sugary drinks and alcohol. Given this massive and growing functional beverage category demand, CENTR will immediately benefit from the hundreds of thousands of retail locations (from small c-stores and filling stations to larger grocery formats) that already have demand for these types of functional beverages in their stores.

In line with our product development ethos, CENTR sourced the best possible adaptogens and nootropics available, ensuring consumers can find their center with ingredients that have a high degree of efficacy but also are great tasting and refreshing. The premium adaptogens and nootropic ingredients selected in CENTR Enhanced include: Sceletium tortuosum, Panax notoginseng & astragalus membranaceus, gamma-aminobutyric acid and Cognizin citicoline. This synergistic blend of ingredients complements our existing and unique natural citrus flavor that consumers already love, providing sustained and balanced mental energy throughout the day. CENTR Enhanced was designed to help consumers sharpen and find focus in the everyday chaos.

CENTR Enhanced is formulated with health promoting nootropics and adaptogens:

Mood Enhancing – Sustainably farmed, plant-based adaptogens to promote anti-anxiety effects, help increase serotonin, and increase dopamine to boost mood.

Cognitive Boost – Promote enhanced cognition and work performance, elevate mood, reduce irritability, promote sense of calmness, reduce stress and improve quality of sleep.

Immune Efficiency – Promote nutrient absorption, healthy intestinal wall generation, enhance muscle protein synthesis, and promote immune function.

Stress Relieving – Natural non-protein amino acids which promote an increase in relaxation and mental clarity while also reducing stress and improving the quality of sleep.

Focus and Memory Support – Supply nutrition needed for the brain to stay alert and focused, supporting mental energy, promoting focus, attention and memory while also supporting overall cognitive health.

“This is an exciting new chapter in CENTR’s history as we evolve the Company from more than a CBD-focused business,” said CENTR Brands CEO Arjan Chima. “We first launched CENTR over 3 years ago to meet the demand of consumers in the nascent CBD drinks category and became the category leader. We then evolved our offering in 2021 with the launch of CENTR Instant, a ready-to-mix CBD powder with adaptogens; and now this launch solidifies our transition into the health and wellness category. Consumers today have higher expectations for what they get out of their beverage experience, they want to combine a positive flavor experience with a functional, formulated beverage that can also support physical as well as psychological wellness. Simply put, they are seeking new ways to find their CENTR. CENTR Enhanced meets that expectation by delivering just that, a great tasting, good-for-you beverage that consumers can feel good about enjoying. CENTR Brands is already a leader in functional beverages, CENTR Enhanced cements that leadership role as the Company continues to grow,” Chima continued.

“Growing health and wellness marketplace demand continues to see CENTR Brands, with our growing portfolio of products, ideally positioned to continue to grow and lead the industry in functional wellness,” said CENTR Brands President and CFO David Young. “The launch of CENTR Enhanced creates added opportunities for the Company to drive revenue growth and improved returns to our shareholders,” he continued.

CENTR Enhanced builds on CENTR Brands’ success as the maker of CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, the #1 selling CBD beverage brand in the United States, according to Brightfield Research. CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free are both sparkling, low-calorie CBD beverages. CENTR Instant also offers consumers a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America’s leading functional wellness beverage companies, and maker of the #1 selling CBD beverage brand in the United States, according to Brightfield Research. The Company develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR, CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low-calorie CBD beverages and CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders.

For More Information:

http://www.findyourcentr.com/s/shop