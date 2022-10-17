Charleston Mix Bloody Mary Expands with New Distributor and Retail Relationships in the Northeast and Midwest

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The consumer trend that is bolstering the growth and popularity of all- natural and gluten-free brands is exemplified by the continued momentum of Charleston Mix Bloody Mary. Charleston Mix remains the #1 Craft Bloody Mary, but it is also now the #3 overall best-selling brand in the category. The company posted double-digit growth in each of the 13/26/52-week periods ended June 25, 2022, while other top 10 brands saw flat or declining sales over the same period, according to NielsenIQ.

Charleston Mix maintains its growth trajectory in the core Southeast footprint, but new state distributor relationships and large chain authorizations are expanding at a rapid pace. In Fall 2022, Charleston Mix will be widely available in Wisconsin, the ‘Bloody Mary Capital of the World’, as part of the Johnson Brothers Liquor Company portfolio. Additionally, the New England market is now a key piece of the expansion story via a new relationship with the Burke Distributing Corporation. Rounding out geographic availability, the company has new placements in several large grocery and chain retail partners in the Midwest and Texas. Targeted expansion efforts include further penetrating these new high population states and regions.

The power of promotional marketing through partnerships continued to be evident in 2022 with the success of several programs in the company’s flagship southern markets. These programs have proved to enhance the established equity that resides in the Charleston brand, and the company plans to expand those programs nationally in ’23. Ryan Eleuteri, Charleston Mix’s Founder stated, “The great relationships we enjoy with our industry partners have helped drive the phenomenal growth we’ve experienced, highlighted by the success of our recent campaign with Tito’s Handmade Vodka in Florida. We are always looking at opportunities to partner with beloved, innovative brands that add value for our customers.”

Several of the company’s recent wins have been driven in part by a new partnership with beverage advisory group Intercontinental Beverage Capital (IBC), based out of New York City. The engagement is being led by IBC Partner Scott Weiermiller, who is supporting brand development and sales commercialization activities to assist in the company’s aggressive expansion goals.

“Although we have high expectations for our long-term objectives, the current state of the business and the great partnerships we’ve developed gives me all the confidence in the world that our growth projections are realistic and achievable, said Patrick Hollon, Charleston Mix CEO. “We are excited about bringing the brand to new consumers across the country and continue to look for new partners that share our excitement, whether it’s distribution or retail customers or complementary brands for promotional program participation.”

About Charleston Mix Bloody Mary

Charleston Beverage Company, LLC was founded and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2009, Ryan Eleuteri, Charleston Mix Founder, set out to create a superior alternative to the everyday Bloody Mary. From that original vision, a premium, all-natural and unique habanero mash flavor was born and is now available across the county in two flavors: the original flagship “Bold & Spicy” and a lighter, vegetable-based, “Fresh and Veggie.” Compare the ingredient panel and taste profile to mass-produced brands and it’s clear that he created a winning recipe. With the financial backing and operations management support of a family office investor with deep ties to Charleston, SC, the company is well positioned to continue its aggressive growth plans without interruption.

For More Information:

https://charlestonmix.com