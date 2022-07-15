Cheers Creates Multivitamin for People Who Drink

HOUSTON, Texas— Cheers, the leading brand in alcohol-related health, recently announced the launch of Multi, the first-ever multivitamin created specifically with drinkers in mind. It has all the benefits of a standard multivitamin, while focusing on the unique metabolic demands that stem from alcohol consumption. By doing so, it helps bridge this specific nutritional gap to support overall health and wellness — especially for those who drink more than twice a week.

“Cheers Multi was born from our Liver Habits Score research. What we found is that just like an athlete needs more protein than the average person, people who drink — such as 2–3x per week — also have different nutritional needs than the average non-drinker,” says Brooks Powell, CEO & founder of Cheers. “If someone is already taking a multivitamin, they can simply replace their current multivitamin with ours if they are someone who drinks alcohol with any regularity.”

Multi Ingredient Callouts (per dose):

25 mg of Niacin (B3)

150 mg of Choline

50 mg of Betaine

50 mg of Magnesium

11 mg of Zinc

Plus, b-vitamins that are lost during alcohol metabolization

Collectively, levels of choline, b-vitamins, NAD+, and SAM play a role in longevity & aging, maintaining healthy liver function, regulating sleep, and managing metabolism. Alcohol works against these functions and depletes these levels, causing drinkers to become more deficient over time. The ingredients in Multi give drinkers the additional care they need to stay healthy, and help replenish those levels to support your overall health & wellness. Simply take 2 capsules daily, with food. To learn more about the science behind Multi, visit cheershealth.com/products/multi.

Multi is now available on cheershealth.com for $34.99 for 30 doses, and soon will be available in retail.

About Cheers

Cheers is the leading alcohol-related health brand focused on developing products that support your liver and help you feel better the day after drinking. As a student at Princeton, Cheers’ founder & CEO Brooks Powell discovered the potential advantage of incorporating the natural plant extract dihydromyricetin (DHM) into an after-alcohol aid and began working with professors to make products that addressed the unique challenges of alcohol-related health. Since its official launch in 2017 — just before Cheers’ Shark Tank debut — the brand has sold more than 18 million doses to over 400,000 customers. The research-backed line of products includes supplemental pills and powders—Restore, Hydrate, Protect, Relief, and Multi. Cheers also has ready-to-drink beverages of Restore and Relief — which are currently only available in retail. Together, these products work to support drinkers’ lifestyles, with solutions ranging from rehydration to liver support to replenishing nutrients lost from alcohol consumption. Cheers places a heavy emphasis on the responsibility and health aspects of its mission and vision. The brand’s mission is to bring people together by promoting fun, responsible, and health-conscious alcohol consumption coupled with a vision where everyone can enjoy alcohol throughout a long, healthy, and happy lifetime.

https://cheershealth.com/