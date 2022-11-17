Cheribundi Announces USMNT Forward Jesús Ferreira as Brand Ambassador

PORTLAND, Ore.— Cheribundi, the leading all-natural sports nutrition company, announced a partnership with United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) and FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira leading into FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

As part of the partnership, the recently named 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year will join the Cheribundi Pit Crew and serve as a brand ambassador throughout the tournament, highlighting the importance of all-natural nutrition and holistic recovery. Ferreira is slated to lead the line for the USMNT at the upcoming World Cup following a breakout 2022 MLS season. Since the start of his career, Ferreira has prioritized recovery and used Cheribundi’s scientifically proven wellness products to help fuel his body for success both on and off the field. Ferreira will activate on his social platforms and create content alongside Cheribundi during the upcoming tournament in Qatar. He will also support Cheribundi’s larger Fueling Future Champions initiative, a nationwide program to support youth sports and educate young athletes about the importance of nutrition and recovery.

“I was introduced to Cheribundi when I was first called up to the USMNT and I quickly began to experience its positive effects,” says Ferreira. “I’m intentional with how I treat and train my body and credit Cheribundi’s concentrates to expediting my recovery from injuries, improving my sleep, and repairing muscle fatigue after each match. My schedule during the season can be pretty hectic with lots of travel and training. Their products have been invaluable in getting me through each season, which is one of the longest in professional sports, and is playing a pivotal role in how I prep for the biggest tournament of my life. I’m thrilled to join the Cheribundi team and work with them to champion holistic recovery.”

Cheribundi products utilize the antioxidant power of tart cherries. The company has an extensive roster of more than 400 notable collegiate and professional team partners, including 18 MLS clubs. Earlier this year, Cheribundi announced an elite roster of athlete investors, including Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais Féminin), and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), and Michaela Onyenwere (New York Liberty).

“As a brand we are always looking to align ourselves with partners who share our values and represent our brand ethos,” says Cheribundi CMO Rob Willey. “Not only is Jesús one of the brightest emerging stars in the sport, but he also understands the vital importance of all-natural recovery and training. His success is a testament to the concerted effort he takes to fuel himself for success. We are delighted to welcome Jesús as our newest athlete partner for a truly global event.”

About Cheribundi

Cheribundi is the leader in natural sports nutrition products, specializing in one of the most effective and functional tools for recovery: all-natural tart cherry juice. Scientifically-proven to significantly improve sleep, recovery, and overall mental and physical health, Cheribundi’s purpose is to fuel heathletes daily progress. Formulated through a proprietary filtration process and made in the USA, Cheribundi is the #1 natural recovery agent consumed by nearly 400 professional and collegiate sports teams. Founded 20 years ago and based in Portland OR, products are available in over 50,000 retail locations across the U.S.

For More Information:

https://cheribundi.com/