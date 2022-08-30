Cheribundi Expands Product Portfolio With Launch of 32 Ounce Concentrate

PORTLAND, Ore.— Cheribundi, the leader in natural recovery products, announced the launch of 32 ounce Pure Concentrate to broaden the brand’s already extensive portfolio. The premium product features over 500 tart cherries, the most antioxidant-rich superfruit in the world, carefully blended via Cheribundi’s proprietary extraction process. Designed for recovery both off and on the field, the 32 ounce concentrate serves as an extension of the brand’s already successful single-serve concentrate launch and expansion efforts over the past year. With Cheribundi’s products fueling nearly 400 professional and collegiate teams, this new innovation serves as a direct response to their need for easier access to Cheribundi within locker rooms and team fueling stations.

“We created Pure Concentrate largely for Cheribundi’s roster of nearly 400 collegiate and professional teams and we’re thrilled to expand our offerings with the 32 oz. Pure Concentrate to further fuel our athletes’ recovery and daily rituals seamlessly, by making it more easily accessible,” said Marcel Bens, CEO of Cheribundi. “This launch solidifies Cheribundi’s position as the leading all-natural performance wellness and sports nutrition company – a brand that is constantly innovating and creating new top-of-the-line products for our athletes and consumers alike.”

Cheribundi was born from the discovery of the antioxidant power of tart cherries, scientifically-proven to impact sleep, recovery, and overall physical health. Cheribundi’s Concentrate has two times the antioxidant benefits of the juices – making it easy to access the overall benefits of tart cherries. Pure Concentrate can be added to a smoothie post-workout, mixed directly with water or enjoyed straight from the bottle.

Cheribundi’s 32 Oz. Pure Concentrate is available for pre-order on cheribundi.com for $29.99.

About Cheribundi

Cheribundi, the leader in natural recovery products, specializes in reducing inflammation and enhancing sleep derived from the antioxidant and phytonutrient power of tart cherries. Scientifically-proven to significantly improve sleep, recovery, and overall mental and physical health, Cheribundi’s purpose is to fuel heathletes daily progress. Formulated through a proprietary filtration process and made in the USA, Cheribundi is the #1 natural recovery agent consumed nearly 400 professional and collegiate sports teams. Founded 20 years ago and based in Portland OR, products are available in over 50,000 retail locations across the U.S.

