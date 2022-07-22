CHIKI CHIKI BOOM BOOM Now Available at Fresh Thyme Market

Chiki Chiki Boom Boom, the first tropical water brought from Ecuador is now available in over 70 Fresh Thyme locations throughout the U.S. At Fresh Thyme they have a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and Chiki’s low sugar and pure ingredient tropical water is an ideal match for its community. Fresh Thyme customers will be able to enjoy the Classic, Lemon, Strawberry, Lemon, Mango, and Passion Fruit flavors.

Founded by Ecuadorians Andres Izquieta and Juan Jaramillo who brought to life an ancient antioxidant rich recipe from Vilcabamba, Ecuador otherwise known as The Valley of Longevity. Because many residents in this area are centenarians, this plant-based organic tropical water has been described as “The Fountain of Youth.”

Using fruits, botanicals and alkaline water, Chiki is a blended flavor experience that celebrates the intersection of the people and languages that make up the Latin culture and comes in Strawberry Lemon, Apple & Pear, Strawberry & Lemon, Mango & Passionfruit and the Classic Lemon.

“We are super thrilled to bring Chiki to Fresh Thyme. They are a perfect retail partner for us, and we thank them for believing in our product and brand. Bringing this taste of home to their stores is extremely exciting. We look forward to bringing our BOOM BOOM to their Midwest locations.” Says Co-Founder Andres Izquieta.

Fresh Thyme Market is among several prominent retailers to carry Chiki. Since the launch of the company in 2021, Chiki has made tremendous strides in its retail expansion which include all locations of Erewhon, Foxtrot and Mom’s Organic Market with more expansions to come by the end of summer 2022.

Fresh Thyme Market shoppers can find Chiki Chiki Boom Boom in over 70 Fresh Thyme Market locations.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkchiki.com/