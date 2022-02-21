Chlorophyll Water Available at all Harmons Locations in Utah

Chlorophyll Water, recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” is now available at all 20 family owned and operated Harmons locations in Utah.

Since 1932, Harmons passion for innovation, commitment to its associates, and contributions to the Utah community have provided the building blocks to help the Harmon’s expand from a single fruit stand to 20 thriving locations spanning from Northern to Southern Utah. Harmons is known for its unique grocery industry approach, which provides a high-quality experience to its customers by offering fresh foods prepared in-store by chefs, artisans and experts; local Utah products; an aggressive sustainability program and now stocked with Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life. Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll fortified with the added health benefits of Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D for enhanced hydration.

Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the source, a preserved natural resource protected from the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Noted by Goop for its detox properties, by Pop Sugar as a “potent antioxidant”, and by women’s wellness website She Finds as an “anti-aging drink recommended by dermatologists”, Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water, has been reported to be the #1 ranked beauty ingredient for 2022 by WWD, while the Zoe Report, a website dedicated to beauty and wellness, declared “green is the new black,” Chlorophyll Water, the #1 nutrition trend to follow in 2022 to “boost immunity and energy.”

This past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #Chlorophyll and #ChlorophyllWater amassing over 580 million mentions on TikTok. Many social media users are raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune-boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy.

With the surge in demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand [Chlorophyll Water] quickly sold out…the small company’s product has been flying off of shelves,” according to MSN Money in an article entitled “Can’t Find the Chlorophyll Water.”

Chlorophyll Water has been featured in the pages of Vogue Magazine as a fashionable hydrating prop with supermodel Kaia Gerber, with Vogue stating chlorophyll “truly is a powerhouse ingredient, worthy of its enduring appeal” and adding that it contributes to “overall good health (and all the good things that come with it, including radiant skin).” While chlorophyll has become part of the daily health routines for celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. Kourtney Kardashian, on her Poosh website, in an article entitled “The Tonics and Supplements I Use Daily,” says drinking Chlorophyll Water makes Kardashian feel like she’s “multitasking by staying hydrated while also getting important nutrients” her body needs.

With the popularity, Better Homes & Gardens has declared Chlorophyll Water “The Latest Green Nutritional Trend Taking Over Grocery Stores,” calling it “one of the latest trends for improving health…the research that’s available does suggest the health benefits of chlorophyll include antioxidant activity, gut-health promotion, and anti-inflammation effects.”

The Earth Diet, a website dedicated to health and wellness by #1 best-selling author and nutrition coach Liana Werner-Gray, revealed in an article entitled “Why Chlorophyll is a Major Contributor to Reducing Anxiety” that her “favorite supplement in the world is chlorophyll.” She adds, “Chlorophyll helps put fresh oxygen into the body, which gives us instant energy.”

Registered Dietician Allie Gregg explains, “There are so many amazing benefits to drinking Chlorophyll Water! It helps your liver function which improves detoxification, fights carcinogens, increases energy, helps to balance hormones, aids in weight loss and also fights cravings, reduces inflammation, increases and refreshes your body’s red blood cells, [works as a] natural internal deodorizer, and promotes anti-aging and glowing skin.”

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she’s a “big fan of Chlorophyll Water,” stressing, “Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I’ve always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water, especially if you don’t consume as many leafy greens as you should.”

