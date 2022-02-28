Chlorophyll Water Expands Plant-Based Footprint, Now Available at Plant X

Chlorophyll Water, recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” is available on PlantX.com dubbed the “Vegan Amazon,” and at all Plant XMarket locations in the United States.

According to Plant X, “Chlorophyll Water is definitely a customer favorite online and at all of our US locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Illinois. It is also one of the staple products listed on our website.”

Plant X recently opened XMarket San Diego, a 4,500 square foot location which includes a plant-based retail store, a state-of-the-art café and sandwich shop, and a plant-based education center.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life. Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and is fortified with the added benefits of vitamins A, B12, C, and D for enhanced hydration.

Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with essential vitamins.

Noted by Goop for its detox properties, by Pop Sugar as a “potent antioxidant”, and by women’s wellness website She Finds as an “anti-aging drink recommended by dermatologists”, Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water, has been reported to be the #1 ranked beauty ingredient for 2022 by WWD, while the Zoe Report, a website dedicated to beauty and wellness, declared “green is the new black,” Chlorophyll Water, the #1 nutrition trend to follow in 2022 to “boost immunity and energy.”

In another featured article on Glamour’s website, entitled “Drinking Liquid Chlorophyll Gave Me the Best Skin of My Life,” the journalist discovered benefits of chlorophyll within about a week, stating that she “started to notice some changes, particularly with [her] energy levels and, yep, [her] skin.”

This past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media, with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 580 million mentions on TikTok. Many social media users are raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and even boosting energy.

With the surge in demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand [Chlorophyll Water] quickly sold out…the small company’s product has been flying off of shelves,” according to MSN Money in an article entitled “Can’t Find the Chlorophyll Water.”

But it’s not just social media users who are praising the benefits of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll has long been recommended by health and wellness advocates, dieticians and nutritionists.

The Earth Diet, a website dedicated to health and wellness by #1 best-selling author and nutrition coach Liana Werner-Gray, revealed in an article entitled “Why Chlorophyll is a Major Contributor to Reducing Anxiety” that her “favorite supplement in the world is chlorophyll.” She adds, “Chlorophyll helps put fresh oxygen into the body, which gives us instant energy.”

Registered Dietician Allie Gregg explains, “There are so many amazing benefits to drinking Chlorophyll Water! It helps your liver function which improves detoxification, fights carcinogens, increases energy, helps to balance hormones, aids in weight loss and also fights cravings, reduces inflammation, increases and refreshes your body’s red blood cells, [works as a] natural internal deodorizer, and promotes anti-aging and glowing skin.”

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she’s a “big fan of Chlorophyll Water,” stressing, “Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I’ve always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water, especially if you don’t consume as many leafy greens as you should.”

Lisa Richards, nutritionist and author of “The Candida Diet,” explains that, “Chlorophyll Water is an impressive new way to take chlorophyll, and it is effective in protecting against free radicals and simultaneously helping to reduce body weight…and improve our red blood cells. All of this, and more, is a by-product of chlorophyll’s antioxidant activity.”

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s marketplace is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, Chlorophyll Water is proud to be a plant-powered partner.

