Chlorophyll Water Now Available at All Central Market Locations in Texas

Chlorophyll Water, recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” is now available at all Central Market locations in Texas.

Owned by H-E-B Grocery, Central Market is a gourmet grocery store based in San Antonio with 10 (ten) locations across Texas (Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano & San Antonio). Named “Outstanding Speciality Food Retailer” by Speciality Food Magazine, Chlorophyll Water is proud to be available at all 10 markets across Texas.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the source, a preserved natural resource protected from the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Noted by Goop for its detox properties, by Pop Sugar as a “potent antioxidant”, and by women’s wellness website She Finds as an “anti-aging drink recommended by dermatologists”, Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water, has been reported to be the #1 ranked beauty ingredient for 2022 by WWD, while the Zoe Report, a website dedicated to beauty and wellness, declared “green is the new black,” Chlorophyll Water, the #1 nutrition trend to follow in 2022 to “boost immunity and energy.”

This past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #Chlorophyll and #ChlorophyllWater amassing over 580 million mentions on TikTok. Many social media users are raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune-boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy.

With the surge in demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand [Chlorophyll Water] quickly sold out…the small company’s product has been flying off of shelves,” according to MSN Money in an article entitled “Can’t Find the Chlorophyll Water.”

Chlorophyll Water has been featured in the pages of Vogue Magazine as a fashionable hydrating prop with supermodel Kaia Gerber, with Vogue stating chlorophyll “truly is a powerhouse ingredient, worthy of its enduring appeal” and adding that it contributes to “overall good health (and all the good things that come with it, including radiant skin).” While chlorophyll has become part of the daily health routines for celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. Kourtney Kardashian, on her Poosh website, in an article entitled “The Tonics and Supplements I Use Daily,” says drinking Chlorophyll Water makes Kardashian feel like she’s “multitasking by staying hydrated while also getting important nutrients” her body needs.

With the popularity, Better Homes & Gardens has declared Chlorophyll Water “The Latest Green Nutritional Trend Taking Over Grocery Stores,” calling it “one of the latest trends for improving health…the research that’s available does suggest the health benefits of chlorophyll include antioxidant activity, gut-health promotion, and anti-inflammation effects.”

Health enthusiasts, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll. Celebrated on social media by fitness instructors such as AKT founder Anna Kaiser, New York Pilates founder Heather Anderson, Peloton Instructor Jess King, Yoga Guru Melini Jesudason and MWH Founder Melissa Wood, Chlorophyll Water has become the go-to hydration for health and wellness experts, nutritionists, trainers and yoga teachers across the country.

Shape, a women’s health magazine, explains, “…just like chlorophyll keeps plants healthy, chlorophyll could help keep your body in peak condition.” Allie Gregg, a registered dietitian, tells the publication, “Chlorophyll is an antioxidant powerhouse” and “Chlorophyll has enzymes that not only aid the liver in its natural functions as a detoxifier but also help reduce damage to the liver, making it more effective.” Gregg adds that drinking Chlorophyll Water also may also protect your skin, suppress your appetite, aid in weight loss, work as a natural deodorant, and boost the immune system.

Holly Perkins, certified strength and conditioning specialist and author of “Lift to Get Lean” and Founder of Women’s Strength Nation explains, “I’ve always loved chlorophyll for its supportive properties and its ability to help counteract the very toxic world we live in, helping me to stay alkaline. Right now I’m loving Chlorophyll Water because it’s a convenient way for me to grab and go, and I love that it has the added health benefits of purified water and vitamins.”

“Yoga Dan” Gottlieb, an acclaimed yoga instructor and sports performance specialist describes, “Chlorophyll is responsible—in a way— for all life on earth. It is the ‘blood’ of plants and has blood-building properties for our red blood cells. One of the best things you can do is drink Chlorophyll Water. It is a powerful detoxifying, healing and energizing tonic.”

With the slogan, “really into food” Central Market customers can now officially join the Plant Powered Movement with Chlorophyll Water available at all of their locations across Texas.

Chlorophyll Water® is available at https://ChlorophyllWater.com, on Amazon at Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater and sold at select health food stores and organic markets across the United States.

