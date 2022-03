Chlorophyll Water Now Available at All Mother’s Market & Kitchen’s in California

Chlorophyll Water, the first bottled water in the United States to receive “Clean Label Project Certification,” and recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” is now available at all 11 Mother’s Market and Kitchens in the Southern California area.

Mother’s Market was founded in 1978 by a group of yoga enthusiasts consisting of friends and family, who couldn’t find a place that carried vegetarian foods and related lifestyle products they searched for. They decided to join their resources and talent to provide the community with a natural foods market and restaurant not available elsewhere. What began in 2,500 square feet in Costa Mesa has grown into 11 Southern California.

Mother’s Market and Kitchen is a leading natural and organic food retailer serving Southern California. Mother’s specializes in offering the freshest organic produce, healthy and delicious Homemade Grab & Go meals, a quality selection of supplements, vegetarian and specialty foods and now Chlorophyll Water.

Paul Cassara, Chief Merchant of Mother’s Market explains that “One of Mother’s priorities is to provide customers with what’s new and trending in food, health, and wellness. That’s why we are excited to now be carrying Chlorophyll Water!”

Chlorophyll Water is a non-GMO, pesticide-free, plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life

Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, known as the “purest spring water in North America,“ a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water® is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Noted by Goop for its detox properties, by Pop Sugar as a “potent antioxidant”, and by women’s wellness website She Finds as an “anti-aging drink recommended by dermatologists”, Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water, has been reported to be the #1 ranked beauty ingredient for 2022 by WWD, while the Zoe Report, a website dedicated to beauty and wellness, declared “green is the new black,” Chlorophyll Water, the #1 nutrition trend to follow in 2022 to “boost immunity and energy.”

This past year, Chlorophyll Water® has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 580 million mentions on TikTok. Many social media users are raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune-boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy.

With the surge in demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand [Chlorophyll Water] quickly sold out…the small company’s product has been flying off of shelves,” according to MSN Money in an article entitled “Can’t Find the Chlorophyll Water.”

Chlorophyll Water has been featured in the pages of Vogue Magazine as a fashionable hydrating prop with supermodel Kaia Gerber, with Vogue stating chlorophyll “truly is a powerhouse ingredient, worthy of its enduring appeal” and adding that it contributes to “overall good health (and all the good things that come with it, including radiant skin).” While chlorophyll has become part of the daily health routines for celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. Kourtney Kardashian, on her Poosh website, in an article entitled “The Tonics and Supplements I Use Daily,” says drinking Chlorophyll Water® makes Kardashian feel like she’s “multitasking by staying hydrated while also getting important nutrients” her body needs.

With the popularity, Better Homes & Gardens has declared Chlorophyll Water “The Latest Green Nutritional Trend Taking Over Grocery Stores,” calling it “one of the latest trends for improving health…the research that’s available does suggest the health benefits of chlorophyll include antioxidant activity, gut-health promotion, and anti-inflammation effects.”

Yogi Approved, an online yoga and healthy lifestyle publication, stated, “Due to chlorophyll’s incredible nutritional value, sipping on liquid chlorophyll daily will [have] an advantageous effect in your overall skin health as this ‘super food’ is packed with a range of mighty nutrients.” The proposed nutrients in chlorophyll led Glamour magazine to publish an article called “Drinking Liquid Chlorophyll Gave Me the Best Skin of My Life” – with “potent anti-aging benefits,” the journalist stated that within a week of drinking liquid chlorophyll her energy increased and she experienced “an almost instantaneous change” to her face’s skin tone.

Registered Dietician Allie Gregg explains, “There are so many amazing benefits to drinking Chlorophyll Water! It helps your liver function which improves detoxification, fights carcinogens, increases energy, helps to balance hormones, aids in weight loss and also fights cravings, reduces inflammation, increases and refreshes your body’s red blood cells, [works as a] natural internal deodorizer, and promotes anti-aging and glowing skin.”

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she’s a “big fan of Chlorophyll Water,” stressing, “Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I’ve always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water®, especially if you don’t consume as many leafy greens as you should.”

