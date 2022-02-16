Chlorophyll Water Now Available at All Pura Vida Locations in South Florida

Chlorophyll Water, recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” is available at all 10 Pura Vida locations in Florida; Aventura, Bay Harbor, Coral Gables, Design District, Edgewater, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, & West Palm Beach (with Brickell soon-to-open).

Created by husband and wife duo, Jennifer and Omer Horev, Pura Vida is South Florida’s go-to wellness driven all day cafe for fresh, organic and sustainable health food.

With a mission to promote a healthy lifestyle and anchor health and wellness-driven communities, Pura Vida has evolved into a Florida institution, a hub for like minded individuals in each South Florida community in which the brand folds itself into. Pura Vida boasts a quality-drive menu catered to help kick-start one’s day, offering an array of fresh juices and superfood smoothies, an extensive All-Day Breakfast Menu, organic acai bowls and Chlorophyll Water.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the source in Pennsylvania, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Pura Vida has been serving Florida for over 10 years, helping to improve the health of Floridians through local, fresh, organic and natural products, aligning with Chlorophyll Water’s brand mission in building community around healthy living.

About Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll, and each bottle is fortified with the added benefits of vitamins A, B12, C, and D for enhanced nutrition.

Chlorophyll Water is also available at ChlorophyllWater.com, on Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater and sold at select health food stores and organic markets across the United States.

