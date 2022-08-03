Chlorophyll Water Now Available at Bristol Farms Locations in California

Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive the ‘Clean Label Project Certification’ is now available at Bristol Farms locations in California.

Since opening their first market in 1982, now with fourteen locations throughout Southern California, Bristol Farms believes in the power of food to bring people together. Their passion is to bring you the best ingredients — from around the corner and around the world.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

Dr. Eugene Charles, Author of Journey to Healing explains ??”Chlorophyll is responsible—in a way— for all life on earth. It is the “blood” of plants and has blood-building properties for our red blood cells. One of the best things you can do is drink Chlorophyll Water. It is a powerful detoxifying, healing and energizing tonic.”

Lisa Richards, Certified Nutritionist and Author of The Candida Diet shares that “Chlorophyll Water is an impressive new way to take chlorophyll and it is effective in protecting against free radicals and simultaneously helping to reduce body weight, and improve our red blood cells. All of this, and more, is a by-product of chlorophyll’s antioxidant activity.”

Bristol Farm’s commitment to build healthier communities by connecting people with the freshest fruits, vegetables and produce aligns with Chlorophyll Water’s mission in creating community around health and nutrition, living a plant-based lifestyle.

For more information on Chlorophyll Water, please visit www.ChlorophyllWater.com.

About Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water is ranked the #1 ingredient for 2022 by Trendalytics, trusted retail analytics platform. Trendalytics measures consumer demand and market supply inflection points by classifying and translating data across social influencer buzz, online product searches and consumer shopping patterns.

Chlorophyll Water recently received a coveted “A” Rating Brand Score by NielsenIQ, the global leader in analytics.

