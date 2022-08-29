Chlorophyll Water Now Available at Equinox Hotel

Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive Clean Label Project Certification is now available at Equinox Hotel, a 5-star hotel in New York City, awarded best new hotel in the world by Town & Country in 2020.

Proclaimed the “Fittest Hotel on Earth” by the Wall Street Journal and decorated as “Best Spa and Wellness Award” by AHEAD Design Awards, Equinox Hotel is an urban oasis that creates the perfect retreat to restore and recharge and now stocked with Chlorophyll Water.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Athletes, health enthusiasts, fitness trainers and yoga teachers have long promoted the benefits of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll Water has been featured in publications ranging from Forbes to Women’s Health, with dieticians and nutritionists discussing the potential benefits of chlorophyll for athletic performance.

Shape, a women’s health magazine, explains, “…just like chlorophyll keeps plants healthy, chlorophyll could help keep your body in peak condition.” Allie Gregg, a registered dietitian, tells the publication, “Chlorophyll is an antioxidant powerhouse” and “Chlorophyll has enzymes that not only aid the liver in its natural functions as a detoxifier but also help reduce damage to the liver, making it more effective.” Gregg adds that drinking Chlorophyll Water also may also protect your skin, suppress your appetite, aid in weight loss, work as a natural deodorant, and boost the immune system.

Popular fitness website Spartan Race goes into great detail on the potential benefits of chlorophyll for athletic performance in an article entitled “Can Drinking Chlorophyll Water Enhance Your Performance?” Keith Kantor, Ph.D., a nutritionist and dietician, tells Spartan, “Chlorophyll water suppresses appetite, aids in weight loss, decreases spikes in insulin (which lessens cravings), helps with skin healing, helps in detoxifying the blood…increases energy, helps in eliminating odors [works as a natural deodorant], and helps in boosting the immune system.” Kantor adds that chlorophyll can boost your performance: “the natural increase in energy from the vitamins and antioxidants will also boost your immune system while improving performance.”

Holly Perkins, certified strength and conditioning specialist and author of “Lift to Get Lean” and Founder of Women’s Strength Nation explains, “I’ve always loved chlorophyll for its supportive properties and its ability to help counteract the very toxic world we live in, helping me to stay alkaline. Right now I’m loving Chlorophyll Water because it’s a convenient way for me to grab and go, and I love that it has the added health benefits of purified water and vitamins.”

This past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the #chlorophyll hashtags and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

With the surge in consumer demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand quickly sold out…the small company’s product has been flying off of shelves,” according to MSN Money in an article entitled “Can’t Find the Chlorophyll Water.”

Equinox Hotels commitment to build healthier communities by combining personalized service and signature programming to create an unparalleled fitness experience and hotel stay aligns with Chlorophyll Water’s mission in creating community around health and nutrition, living a plant-based lifestyle.

For More Information:

https://chlorophyllwater.com/