Chlorophyll Water Now Available at Pure Green Locations

Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive the ‘Clean Label Project Certification’ is now available at Pure Green franchise locations, one of the fastest growing juice and smoothie companies in the United States.

Founded in 2014, with locations nationwide, Pure Green’s mission is building healthier communities by connecting people with nutrient rich and great tasting products. All of their products combine delicious taste with high performance-driven nutrition.

At Pure Green, they are passionate about providing nutrient rich and delicious products that supercharge your body – and now stocked with Chlorophyll Water.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water® is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

Lisa Richards, Certified Nutritionist and Author of The Candida Diet shares that “Chlorophyll Water is an impressive new way to take chlorophyll and it is effective in protecting against free radicals and simultaneously helping to reduce body weight, and improve our red blood cells. All of this, and more, is a by-product of chlorophyll’s antioxidant activity.”

Pure Green’s commitment to source the most nutrient-rich superfoods on the planet aligns with Chlorophyll Water’s mission in creating community around health and nutrition, living a plant-based lifestyle.

About Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water is ranked the #1 ingredient for 2022 by Trendalytics, trusted retail analytics platform. Trendalytics measures consumer demand and market supply inflection points by classifying and translating data across social influencer buzz, online product searches and consumer shopping patterns.

Chlorophyll Water recently received a coveted “A” Rating Brand Score by NielsenIQ, the global leader in analytics.

For More Information:

https://chlorophyllwater.com/