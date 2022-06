Chlorophyll Water Now Available at Roots Market Locations in Maryland

Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive the ‘Clean Label Project Certification’ is now available at all Roots Market locations in Maryland.

“Hydrating and perfect for the humid summers and dry winters in Maryland, a go-to post workout, Roots Market loves Chlorophyll Water! explains Katie Smallwood of Roots Market.

Roots Market is passionate about the foods we eat, the planet we share, and the people they serve.

Voted one of the top independent retailers in America by Progressive Grocer, Roots Market offers thousands of certified organic and non-gmo items throughout the store. Their product department is 100% organic and prohibits items that contain GMO’s in all departments.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

Lisa Richards, Certified Nutritionist and Author of The Candida Diet shares that “Chlorophyll Water is an impressive new way to take chlorophyll and it is effective in protecting against free radicals and simultaneously helping to reduce body weight, and improve our red blood cells. All of this, and more, is a by-product of chlorophyll’s antioxidant activity.”

Roots Market’s commitment to build healthier communities by connecting people with the freshest fruits, vegetables and producealigns with Chlorophyll Water’s mission in creating community around health and nutrition,living a plant-based lifestyle.

About Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water is ranked the #1 ingredient for 2022 by Trendalytics, trusted retail analytics platform. Trendalytics measures consumer demand and market supply inflection points by classifying and translating data across social influencer buzz, online product searches and consumer shopping patterns.

Chlorophyll Water recently received a coveted “A” Rating Brand Score by NielsenIQ, the global leader in analytics.

About Roots Market

Roots Market are a full-service grocery store, offering everything you need for your weekly shopping trip: amazing organic produce, domestic and international grocery items, earth-friendly paper products and kitchen tools, healthy prepared foods with lots of vegan options, fabulous baked goods including many delicious vegan treats baked in our own kitchen, and a full range of body care items, supplements and other essentials for your health and wellness.

For More Information:

https://chlorophyllwater.com/