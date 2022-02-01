Chlorophyll Water Now Available At Select Urban Outfitters Nationwide

Chlorophyll Water, recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” is available at select Urban Outfitters nationwide.

Urban Outfitters, a global lifestyle leader for retail, accessories, home furnishings and home décor, dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique retail experience and community center for creatives, now has Chlorophyll Water available on their website and select stores nationwide.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the source, Tomhicken Mountain Springs in Pennsylvania. Tomhicken Mountain Springs is a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Noted by Goop for its detox properties, by Pop Sugar as a “potent antioxidant”, and by women’s wellness website She Finds as an “anti-aging drink recommended by dermatologists”, Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water, has been reported to be the #1 ranked beauty ingredient for 2022 by WWD, while the Zoe Report, a website dedicated to beauty and wellness, declared “green is the new black,” Chlorophyll Water, the #1 nutrition trend to follow in 2022 to “boost immunity and energy.”

With chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water gaining prominence in the wellness world, it was only a matter of time before the company teamed up with a forward-thinking global lifestyle leader like Urban Outfitters. In fact, Chlorophyll Water has been featured in the pages of Vogue Magazine as a fashionable hydrating lifestyle prop with supermodel Kaia Gerber, with Vogue stating Chlorophyll “truly is a powerhouse ingredient, worthy of its enduring appeal” and adding that it contributes to “overall good health (and all the good things that come with it, including radiant skin).”

Celebrities have also been raving about the benefits of chlorophyll, sharing their personal experiences. such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily Aldridge and Reese Witherspoon have all added chlorophyll to their daily health routines. Kourtney Kardashian even shared her secret health routine on her Poosh website, stating drinking Chlorophyll Water “makes me feel like I’m multitasking by staying hydrated while also getting important nutrients my body needs and can’t always get from food.” In addition, an article titled “Celebs Swear by Drinking Chlorophyll for Clearer Skin” on PureWow states, “Chlorophyll is a plant-powered energy source that boasts a bunch of health perks.” Chlorophyll “helps to internally cleanse your body and deliver oxygen to the skin so it looks and feels smoother.”

In another featured article on Glamour’s website, entitled “Drinking Liquid Chlorophyll Gave Me the Best Skin of My Life,” the journalist discovered benefits of chlorophyll within about a week, stating that she “started to notice some changes, particularly with [her] energy levels and, yep, [her] skin.”

This past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media, with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 580 million mentions on TikTok. Many social media users are raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and even boosting energy.

With the surge in demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand [Chlorophyll Water] quickly sold out…the small company’s product has been flying off of shelves,” according to MSN Money in an article entitled “Can’t Find the Chlorophyll Water.”

But it’s not just social media users who are praising the benefits of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll has long been recommended by health and wellness advocates, dieticians and nutritionists.

The Earth Diet, a website dedicated to health and wellness by #1 best-selling author and nutrition coach Liana Werner-Gray, revealed in an article entitled “Why Chlorophyll is a Major Contributor to Reducing Anxiety” that her “favorite supplement in the world is chlorophyll.” She adds, “Chlorophyll helps put fresh oxygen into the body, which gives us instant energy.”

Registered Dietician Allie Gregg explains, “There are so many amazing benefits to drinking Chlorophyll Water! It helps your liver function which improves detoxification, fights carcinogens, increases energy, helps to balance hormones, aids in weight loss and also fights cravings, reduces inflammation, increases and refreshes your body’s red blood cells, [works as a] natural internal deodorizer, and promotes anti-aging and glowing skin.”

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she’s a “big fan of Chlorophyll Water,” stressing, “Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I’ve always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water, especially if you don’t consume as many leafy greens as you should.”

Chlorophyll Water is proud to partner with Urban Outfitters, a global leader in offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women’s, men’s, accessories, and home product assortments. By adding Chlorophyll Water to their in-store offerings, customers now have the opportunity to join Chlorophyll Water’s plant-powered movement while also shopping for the latest trends in fashion.

About Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll, and each bottle is fortified with the added benefits of vitamins A, B12, C, and D for enhanced nutrition.

Chlorophyll Water is also available at ChlorophyllWater.com, on Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater and sold at select health food stores and organic markets in all 50 states.

For More Information:

https://chlorophyllwater.com/