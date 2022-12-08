Chobani Appoints Nishant Roy as Chief Communications & Impact Officer

Chobani announced Nishant Roy has been appointed Chief Communications & Impact Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Roy will oversee corporate communications, government relations, sustainability, community impact, and philanthropy.

Roy will join the company’s Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Kevin Burns, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Chobani’s mission and purpose are core to our business and guide us in how we serve our people and our communities. Our Chief Communications & Impact Officer will be the champion of our mission and purpose, ensuring that our values consistently influence how we do business,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. “I have known and worked closely with Nishant for many years and respect him enormously. He is driven, dedicated, and cares deeply about the impact Chobani has had, and will continue to have, on the world. His experience across both business and service is exactly what we need in a leader to take Chobani’s impact to even greater heights.”

“We pride ourselves on Chobani’s social impact initiatives and sustainability efforts. Not only is it our mission to leave the planet in a better place than how we found it, but it’s equally important that we invest in the business to make and give back to the communities we call home,” said Kevin Burns, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer. “With experience turning passion into advocacy and action, Nishant is the ideal person to bring our communications and impact work to the next level.”

Before taking the role of Chief Communications & Impact Officer, Roy served as Chief of Strategic Operations after serving as Chief of Staff for Hamdi Ulukaya. Prior to joining Chobani, Roy worked at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) structuring partnerships to lift people out of abject poverty. Previously, he also worked at Goldman Sachs. Roy started his career as an Airman in the United States Air Force, serving with the Security Forces, and deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan. Roy is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, working group lead at the Partnership for Central America, and serves as the Treasurer of the Tent Foundation. Roy earned his master’s degree in business administration from New York University Stern School of Business and received his bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in economics from St. John’s University.

This appointment comes on the heels of numerous strategic leadership hires which serve as an important part of the growth of the Chobani leadership team and the company’s continued success as a next generation food company. Recent appointments include Shari Eaton as Chief People Officer, Marjorie De La Cruz as Chief Legal Officer, Tarkan Gürkan as Chief Financial Officer, and Kenneth Bishop as Senior Vice President International Market Development.

For More Information:

https://www.chobani.com/newsroom/our-news/chobani-appoints-nishant-roy-as-chief-communications-and-impact-officer/