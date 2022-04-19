Chopin Vodka Launches Relief Initiative to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

New York, NY — Chopin, the Polish family-owned vodka brand known for its potato vodka that launched in 1993 and catalyzed the luxury vodka phenomenon, is making a proactive effort to help their Ukrainian neighbors. From March 17th to May 17th, Chopin will donate all profits from online sales of Chopin products (Chopin Potato, Chopin Wheat, Chopin Rye, and Chopin Family Reserve) made through their website to World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andrés’ non-profit organization dedicated to providing meals for people in need, including Ukrainian refugees in the country as well as those who have fled the war to neighboring countries like Poland.

“We can’t just stand by, we need to help our neighbors,” says Tad Dorda, Chopin Founder and CEO. “The Chopin distillery is about 70 miles from the Russian border so this hits very close to home and feels as if Eastern Europe’s painful history is repeating itself. There are millions of refugees who have fled the war to neighboring countries that need shelter and food — it’s our responsibility to use the resources we have to help those in need.”

More than 2 million Ukrainian refugees (according to NPR) have fled to Poland and the Dorda family, who owns and operates Chopin, is personally working directly with families to find them housing and work. So far, they have been able to arrange housing in Warsaw for several Ukrainian families (25 people and counting) and are continuing to help place more in homes. They are also offering jobs to Ukrainian refugees at the Chopin factory.

About Chopin

Chopin is the world’s first super-premium vodka. The Polish brand, which is still family owned and run, debuted in 1992 and catalyzed the luxury vodka phenomenon. Chopin founder and CEO, Tad Dorda, takes a unique farm to bottle approach working with farmers a 15 mile radius from their distillery in Poland to grow potatoes, wheat, and rye. Chopin’s mission is the same as it was when the brand launched almost 30 years ago: to shift the conversation around vodka from being a tasteless, colorless, odorless mixer synonymous with nightlife to an original Polish spirit that’s meant to be savored, appreciated, collected, and discussed.

For More Information:

https://chopinvodka.com/