Clearly Canadian and Women on Boards Project Partner to Increase Women Representation

VANCOUVER, B.C.— Clearly Canadian, North America’s premium sparkling water alternative, announces the addition of Ami Desai Mathur to its Board of Directors. Mathur’s placement was supported through the company’s involvement with the Women On Boards Project, a nonprofit founded to promote and increase the number of executive women serving on the Boards of early-stage consumer companies. Founded in 2020 by consumer industry leaders, the Women on Boards Project partners with investors at top venture capital and private equity firms to place qualified female executives on the boards of their portfolio companies. Mathur’s appointment to the Clearly Canadian board continues to elevate women’s voices with fast-growing companies.

A top-rated business leader, Mathur brings over twenty years of combined strategy, brand management, marketing, and sales experience receiving over a dozen industry and company awards. Mathur will bring key learnings from her extensive time at notable brands including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Coca-Cola Company – Vitamin Water and Honest Tea, and Procter & Gamble. Mathur’s successful CPG background offers highly sought-after qualities to the Clearly Canadian board to continue fulfilling its growth goals.

Founded in 1987, Clearly Canadian has defined itself in the beverage market as North America’s premium sparkling alternative. Leaning into its mission to “Live a life of clarity in a world of good thoughts, good words and good deeds”, Clearly Canadian blends bold flavor with Canada’s award-winning pristine spring water, simple all-natural ingredients and is bottled in glass or recyclable materials only. The premium water brand was brought back into mass distribution through an innovative crowd-funding campaign in 2015, where 45,000 cases were purchased by fans in every single State in the USA, every Province in Canada, and over 35 countries globally, proving the demand and consumer affinity and desire for this cherished and beloved brand. Standing as a top performer in the category, Clearly Canadian has rapidly grown in major retailers such as Kroger, Albertson Safeway, HyVee, Publix, 7-eleven and Sobeys, Canada. Mathur’s unique positioning as a strategic consumer marketer will accelerate the brand to exceptional growth while staying committed to its mission of providing clean, quality Canadian water.

“Ami is a perfect fit for the Clearly Canadian board as she has a successful track record in working with beverage brands,” said Paul Tepperman, CEO of Clearly Canadian. “Her strategic marketing insights and leadership will help propel the future growth of the brand.”

Mathur brings extensive brand management experience working on large and small CPG brands, customer teams, and the entrepreneurial group at The Coca-Cola Company. Her specialties include general management, brand management, short and long-term strategy development, and team development which are pivotal for Clearly Canadian’s internal development and overall customer sales growth.

“I’m looking forward to all that I can do on the Clearly Canadian team,” said Ami Desai Mathur. “I love that the water is bottled at the source from Canada’s most awarded spring. It offers a balanced minerality for consumers to enjoy its crisp taste. I see a lot of great potential and opportunity for this growing premium brand and expect to see notable growth in the upcoming year.”

“The Women on Boards Project is thrilled to partner with Clearly Canadian and place Ami on its Board of Directors,” said Cassie Burr, Executive Director of the Women on Board Project. “Ami has a strong leadership background in emerging brands and brings a unique perspective, both as a consumer and marketer. She adds great insight to the Clearly Canadian team and anticipate only great success for her and the team.”

About The Clearly Food & Beverage Company LLC

Clearly Canadian (The Clearly Food & Beverage Company LLC) was founded in 1987 and is North America’s premium sparkling alternative. Clearly Canadian’s mission is to “Live a life of clarity in a world of good thoughts, good words and good deeds”, with a tagline of “bold flavour is in our nature”. Through its Clearly Community Challenge give-back program, Clearly Canadian provides financial support to crowdfunding campaigns of all forms that align with the brand’s core values. Clearly Canadian sparkling waters are sourced from across Canada’s award-wining pristine springs, contain simple all-natural ingredients and are bottled in glass or recyclable materials only.

About Women on Boards Project

Women on Boards Project was created in 2020 by consumer industry leaders to increase the number of women serving on the boards of early-stage consumer companies, while also expanding diversity. Women on Boards Project partners with strategic partners and investors at leading venture capital and private equity firms to place women executive leaders on the boards of their portfolio companies. The Women on Boards Project is closing the representation gap of corporate Boards through the addition of women, which reflects the considerable consumer buying power of this demographic.

For More Information:

https://www.wobproject.com/