CoAqua Announces New EVP of Sales as Expansion Accelerates

Jacksonville, Fla. – CoAqua Super Premium Coconut Water, one of the fastest growing functional beverage companies in the United States, adds a key position to their team with the hiring of a veteran sales executive. John Wheeler, CoAqua’s new Executive Vice President of Sales will assist the company’s aggressive distribution goals in new and existing retail markets for CoAqua in the North America. This hire will ensure CoAqua’s continued rapid expansion in the retail and convenience store sectors, as Wheeler assumes responsibility for fostering and managing relationships with chain accounts and distributors for CoAqua.

“We all feel very fortunate. Starting a beverage company during the pandemic has brought many challenges, but despite this CoAqua has thrived and is able to begin 2022 by bringing someone to our team with such experience building distribution networks and sales teams,” said CoAqua Co-CEO, Anthony Cadieux II. “John brings a new level of sophistication to our sales efforts alongside his deep connections with distributors and retailers coast to coast. We can’t wait to see where his skills and affiliations take CoAqua.”

A native of Long Island, New York, Wheeler arrives at CoAqua with decades of experience in sales, leading sales teams and building companies into national level brands. After spending time in the beverage industry during his college days, Wheeler transitioned to the cable and cellular world. After spending a few years with Cablevision on Long Island, he played a key role in growing a regional cable company into a major network that was eventually bought out by The Newhouse Organization.

It wouldn’t be long however, before Wheeler returned to the beverage industry taking a senior position with Pepsi Bottling Ventures on Long Island. He then went on to work for Big Geyser Inc. who are one of the largest family-owned non-alcoholic beverage distributors in the country. Prior to joining CoAqua, Wheeler’s latest role was with AriZona Beverages where he was a regional manager and oversaw ten states in the northwest region.

As a start-up guru, Wheeler is looking forward to the challenge of helping lead CoAqua to national prominence.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at CoAqua and using my expertise to build the brand into a national powerhouse”, said Wheeler. “I’ve been around hundreds of different beverage products and CoAqua has all the successful qualities a brand needs to thrive in this industry.”

“We know how good it is,” Wheeler continued. “CoAqua is the best tasting coconut water on the market bar none. The challenge we look forward to now is just getting it into the hands of more consumers. Once we do that, it will undoubtedly become a nationally known and loved product that’s quality speaks for itself.”

About CoAqua

CoAqua was founded in 2013 by New Zealand (NZ) native Grier Govorko after decades touring with The Red Hot Chili Peppers. A popular drink in NZ, CoAqua has exploded in America through the efforts of the team led by Co-CEO’s Justin Bruckel and Anthony Cadieux II. Childhood best friends, who grew up playing ice hockey together, Bruckel and Cadieux II founded CoAqua North America after Bruckel tasted CoAqua while visiting New Zealand. CoAqua is available directly to consumers on Amazon and coaqua.co, and will be available through key retailers coast to coast starting in March 2022 through its national partnership with KeHE Distributors. Follow CoAqua on Instagram @CoAqua.

