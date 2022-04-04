CoAqua Launches Nationwide in Sprouts Farmers Market

Jacksonville, Fla.–CoAqua Super Premium Coconut Water is now available in all Sprouts Farmers Market locations. Product delivery will be facilitated through CoAqua’s national partnership with KeHE Distributors.

“When we brought CoAqua to the United States, Sprouts Farmers Market was a company we knew we wanted to work with”, said CoAqua Co-CEO Justin Bruckel. “Eighteen months later that goal has become a reality. It’s very humbling for CoAqua, and a great next step towards becoming a national leader in functional beverages.”

Since they opened their doors in 2002, Sprouts Farmers Market has offered a carefully curated selection of healthy alternatives and better-for-you products.

Eating clean and living healthy are among the many shared values between CoAqua and Sprouts Farmers Market, making for a perfect synergy. In addition to maintaining a clean and healthy standard in their products, both companies are extremely community oriented.

In 2015, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation was formed and continues to support causes promoting health and nutrition education. In addition, Sprouts focuses on giving locally in the areas of food security and hunger relief by working with over 400 food rescue organizations from coast to coast, distributing much needed fresh, wholesome, and nutritious foods to those in need.

Upon their North American launch, CoAqua started their work in the community with the Bikes For Kids Foundation. CoAqua donates 10% percent of their profits towards the foundation which is focused on creating confidence and building aspiration in at-risk children. CoAqua also sponsors a children’s book called What Should I Eat Today which helps promote good eating and health habits to our youth.

“The alignment of core values in promoting healthy living and dedication to community service is what makes the relationship between Sprouts and CoAqua so special”, said CoAqua Co-CEO Anthony Cadieux II. “We are looking forward to collaborating with Sprouts on many community-based initiatives in addition to seeing CoAqua on the shelves of their over 370 locations.”

About CoAqua

CoAqua was founded in 2013 by New Zealand (NZ) native Grier Govorko after decades touring with The Red Hot Chili Peppers. A popular drink in NZ, CoAqua has exploded in America through the efforts of Co-CEO’s Justin Bruckel and Anthony Cadieux II. Childhood best friends who grew up playing ice hockey together, Bruckel and Cadieux II founded CoAqua North America after Bruckel tasted CoAqua while visiting New Zealand.

Now available nationwide, CoAqua is considered one of the fastest growing functional beverage brands in the United States. CoAqua is available directly to consumers on coaqua.co and on Amazon. CoAqua is available through key retailers nationwide, including Sprouts Farmers Market.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 370 stores in 23 states nationwide.

https://youtu.be/Z8k3L5vVMfU