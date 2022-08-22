Coffee But Different Partners with Sprouts Farmers Market for National CBD Rollout in 155 Stores

Coffee But Different, a CBD-infused cold brew coffee company is proud to announce a national rollout in 155 Sprouts Farmers Market Locations. Coffee But Different Original & Vanilla flavors can be purchased in select Sprouts locations in California, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Coffee But Different, sources premium organic coffee beans from Guatemala while also utilizing highly bioavailable nano-emulsified CBD. Coffee But Different combines caffeine with hemp-derived CBD, delivering Coffee Without The Jitters.

“I started using CBD oil products to help me with everything from treating sports injuries to reducing anxiety, once I started adding CBD oil into my morning cup of coffee I noticed a drastic decline in its effectiveness when consumed. I realized CBD oil must be placed under the tongue for 30 seconds-2 minutes and cannot be mixed into liquids. Coffee But Different solves this problem by using a nano-emulsion, ensuring the CBD is absorbed in the body properly” said Connor Morris, Co-Founder of Coffee But Different.

Coffee But Different’s partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market is being fulfilled by Pod Foods and LoCo Foods Distribution. Pod Foods will deliver the bulk of their orders throughout the nation while LoCo Foods is delivering to Sprouts locations in Colorado. “Sprouts believing in the power of CBD and Coffee But Different is a major step in the right direction for the consumable hemp industry as a whole. I’m excited for our future with Sprouts and to see where we can take things with Pod and LoCo on our side,” said Connor Morris Co-Founder of Coffee But Different.

For More Information:

https://coffeebutdifferent.com/