Couplet Coffee Announces Partnership With Foxtrot

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Couplet Coffee the LGBTQ+ and woman led lifestyle brand that aims to make specialty coffee less pretentious and more fun, announced availability in Foxtrot, the modern convenience store marrying in-store curated discovery with rapid 30-minute delivery and 5-minute pickup convenience.

Beginning June 1st, 2022, the emerging progressive coffee brand will be available across all 20 Foxtrot locations, a one stop shop for curated selection of local favorites and the most exciting brands. Couplet’s intentional and avante garde approach has garnered a following with the leading retailers including PopUp Grocer in Miami, Players Cafe, Orchard Grocer, Bumble Brew, plus other “one to watch” shops like Dashmart and more.

“Foxtrot’s Boutique corner store approach makes them an ideal retail partner for our wacky and community focused brand,” said Gefen Skolnick, Founder of Couplet Coffee. “This partnership marks an exciting new era for our brand, as they are aligned with our values and consumer culture. We’re thrilled to grace the curated shelves of Foxtrot and can’t wait for their customers to cup our delicious brews”

Foxtrot will carry a selection of Couplet’s premium *beans including Blissful Blend throughout all stores including those in Dallas, Chicago, Virginia, and The District of Columbia. The tech focused retailer and elevated convenience store also offers nationwide delivery service. Most recently Foxtrot announced $100M in Series C funding in July of 2021 has experienced exponential growth, and aims to open 25 new stores in 2022.

“We are excited to add Couplet to our curated selection, as our customers look to us for discovery and community.” ??said Mike LaVitola, Co-Founder and CEO of Foxtrot. “The brand’s quirky and community driven ethos is exactly what we look for in partners. Our consumers demand unexpected and buzzworthy assortments, and Couplet fits the bill perfectly.”

About Couplet Coffee

Founded by Gefen Skolink, Couplet Coffee, an LGBTQ+ and woman-owned lifestyle coffee brand, is aiming to make specialty coffee less pretentious and more community-focused. As the self-designated “chief gay officer,” Skolnick began curating the Couplet Coffee brand through the online community.

About Foxtrot

Foxtrot is redefining convenience for the modern consumer, marrying the best of neighborhood retail and ecommerce technology to create a community of discovery. Its spaces offer all the most loved aspects of neighborhood cafes, and you can turn to the Foxtrot app for 30-minute delivery and 5-minute pick up of a city’s best goods from local beers and fine wines to chef prepared meals, curated gifts and everyday essentials. Foxtrot also offers a collection of curated goods and gift boxes available nationwide via its national shipping site.

For More Information:

https://coupletcoffee.com/