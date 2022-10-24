Cowbell Releases New Premium Recovery Drink

ROCHESTER, Minn.— You don’t have to be a fan of “Saturday Night Live” to want more Cowbell.

That’s the name of the recently launched sports recovery drink, born of the belief that workouts should be challenging and fun, but the recovery should be serious.

Cowbell is formulated with effective ingredient levels that are proven to speed and assist in optimal recovery after a workout.

“While your workout is the architect, recovery is the builder. Often, the fitness industry promotes working harder and longer when the real strategy should focus on recovery. What happens after you work out is 10 times more important than what happens before,” said Cowbell co-founder Joshua Grenell.

In other words, said Grenell, “Don’t waste your workout. Crush your recovery with Cowbell.”

It took the team more than a year and multiple iterations to create Cowbell.

Cowbell is packed with five times more supplements, vitamins and minerals than the leading sports recovery drink. Along with its other ingredients, Cowbell has five grams of branch chain amino acids, or BCAAs, and one gram of HMB. The pure, free acid form of HMB first prevents muscle breakdown during and after workouts and increases muscle synthesis.

Cowbell’s vitamins and minerals include Vitamin B-complex, Vitamin D3, magnesium and zinc – all formulated to assist with energy levels, brain and respiratory function, bone health and nerve and muscle functions. The drink also includes 50 mg of natural caffeine, which provides natural energy and is believed to enhance recovery.

Cowbell also contains turmeric and glucosamine, which can protect joint tissue by preventing breakdown of cartilage and Omega-3 fatty acids that are tied to numerous benefits for heart health, as well as also reducing inflammation and supporting muscle recovery.

There is nothing artificial in Cowbell and there are no preservatives.

“We believe that finding out what is in your recovery drink should be easy and transparent. There are no ‘proprietary’ or hidden formulas in Cowbell. Everything in Cowbell is right on the label,” Grenell said.

“Cowbell has everything you need, in the amounts you need, to make sure that every rep really counts. Begin every workout with recovery in mind because tomorrow’s workout begins today with recovery powered by Cowbell.”

So don’t be shy after your next workout about asking the gym owner for more Cowbell.

About Cowbell

https://drinkcowbell.com