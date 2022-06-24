Creators of Muscle Milk Launch New Hemp Infused Sports Nutrition Brand GYM WEED in US Market

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— GYM WEED, a hemp infused energy drink, officially launched in the U.S. market with three unique flavors: Pear Pineapple, Stone Fruit and Tropical Berry. GYM WEED provides balanced energy without the jittery, anxious feeling typically associated with energy drinks. With zero sugar and only 10 calories per can, GYM WEED’s additional ingredients include Lion’s Mane and L-Theanine, for an alert and focused feel, along with B-vitamins and electrolytes.

THC-free, gluten-free and non-GMO, GYW WEED is currently stocked in more than 500 gym locations in select markets nationwide. The suggested retail price of each can is $3.49 – $3.99 and is available for purchase at gymweed.com and select retailers.

Developed by Alternative Biologics, Inc., whose founders and team created protein drink category leader MUSCLE MILK, GYM WEED is the Pickett family’s newest venture of products to help people feel great, train harder and live each moment to the fullest.

“We created GYM WEED to give people an energy drink that actually makes you feel good to help you power through your toughest workouts,” says Shane McCassy, President at Alternative Biologics, Inc. “Throughout its development, we sent samples of GYM WEED to our friends, industry leading trainers and athletes, and what we learned is what we claim: it tastes great and it provides the energy and focus athletes want when hitting the gym, without the jitters or crash.”

On the U.S. market for just a few weeks, GYM WEED is rapidly expanding within gym and specialty distributors including Europa Sports, DNA Distributors, NYB Distributors and L&E Distributors.

The brand has exciting brand partnerships in the works, including model/wellness influencer Alexis Ren and celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara. Both will be producing branded content as well as many more exciting things to come with GYM WEED.

GYM WEED Product Range

Pear Pineapple – a bright combination of juicy, ripe pear mixed with fresh, sweet pineapple

20 mg of Hemp Extract

200 mg of Caffeine

THC Free

100mg of Lion’s Mane

100mg of L-Theanine

10 Calories

0 Sugar

Vegan, Non GMO and Gluten-Free

Tropical Berry – pairs fresh tropical fruits like pineapple, mango and passion fruit with the classic flavors of strawberry, raspberry and cherry

20 mg of Hemp Extract

200 mg of Caffeine

THC Free

100mg of Lion’s Mane

100mg of L-Theanine

10 Calories

0 Sugar

Vegan, Non GMO and Gluten-Free

Stone Fruit – a fresh orchard loaded with ripe and juicy peaches and plums

20 mg of Hemp Extract

200 mg of Caffeine

THC Free

100mg of Lion’s Mane

100mg of L-Theanine

10 Calories

0 Sugar

Vegan, Non GMO and Gluten-Free

For More Information:

https://gymweed.com