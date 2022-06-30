CULT Artisan Beverage Co. Launches Hydrating Botanical Infusions to Sprouts Nationwide

PHOENIX, Ariz.— CULT Artisan Beverage Company is excited to announce their Botanical Infusions are launching in Sprouts nationwide on July 1. Their newest Botanicals provide instant refreshment with extended hydration all while quenching your thirst. The first of its kind with a great taste leaving you refreshed after every sip you take; unlike most drinks out there which contain tons of sugar or the taste comes from hidden artificial sweeteners. Nothing added to these Botanicals!

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with such an established brand as Sprouts who aligns perfectly with our all natural, good for you Botanical Infusions. This product is like nothing currently on the shelves therefore we are excited to see the response from consumers in the near future.” says Hans Schatz, President of CULT.

Real drinks should have real ingredients, right? CULT thinks so too, which is why CULT, who started by servicing the food industry with coffees and teas, is now offering Botanical Infusions nationwide. Nothing like these plant-based drinks existed, therefore they took it upon themselves to make their own. CULT hand-blends 100 percent natural ingredients and then slow-steep for an amazingly fresh and crisp taste in a hydrating drink with zero sugar and zero caffeine.

On top of all the great attributes, CULT Botanicals provide a tremendous amount of benefits that come with consuming this first-of-its-kind beverage. The natural ingredients such as hibiscus, elderberry, rooibos, honeybush and more provide tons of antioxidants, electrolytes and other liquid gems no other beverage can offer.

Flavors Include:

Strawberry Lemon Honeybush ($2.99 Each) – A bright burst of all natural hibiscus, honeybush and green rooibos that’s finished with strawberry and lemon. Packed with naturally occurring electrolytes, antioxidants and other liquid gems. Ingredients include Filtered Water, Hibiscus, Honeybush, Green Rooibos, Natural Flavors, Pure Tangerine Oil, Whole Natural Stevia Leaf

Blackberry Açaí Elderberry ($2.99 Each) – Ingredients include a bright burst of all natural hibiscus, elderberry and green rooibos that’s finished with blackberry and açaí. Packed with naturally occurring electrolytes, antioxidants and other liquid gems.

Pomegranate Hibiscus ($2.99 Each) – Ingredients include all natural hibiscus, honeybush and green rooibos that’s finished with pomegranate. Packed with naturally occurring electrolytes, antioxidants and other liquid gems.

For More Information:

https://www.presshook.com/brands/cult-artisan-beverage-co/press-releases/cult-artisan-beverage-co-launches-hydrating-botanical-infusions-to-sprouts-nationwide/