Cut Above Launches New Portfolio of Zero Proof Spirits

HOUSTON, Texas— Driven by a love of cocktails and a desire to consume less alcohol, Houston based Entrepreneur and Artist Andrew Solis has launched Cut Above Zero Proof Spirits in an effort to give drinkers a choice in how they consume cocktails without sacrificing the overall social experience. Solis spent nearly two years working with mixologists and flavor specialists to create a portfolio of four sprits, including a Gin, Agave Blanco, Mezcal and Whiskey, that replicate the flavor profiles, nose, mouthfeel and finish of the original premium spirits allowing consumers to either reduce or replace the amount of alcohol in a cocktail; all without sacrificing the enjoyment and experience of a properly crafted cocktail.

“As a father of young children focused on a healthier lifestyle, I just wanted to drink less as I get a bit older and wasn’t very impressed with what was already in the market,” noted founder Andrew Solis. “I set out to create a zero-proof spirit that is so unmistakably similar that both consumers and bartenders can continue to create cocktails they love without truly sacrificing any part of the drinking experience.”

That drinking experience begins with quality. Through a precise formula of special ingredients from around the world, Cut Above recreates the reactions that not only normally occur in distillation, but upon consumption as well. Starting with pristine neutral pH water, a Master Blender combines natural flavors derived from flowers, herbs, plants, fruits, roots, barks, leaves and vegetables to create an all natural, low calorie, no carb zero proof spirit with less than 1 gram of sugar from the ground up. Unlike some other products in the non-alcoholic space, Cut Above never has any alcohol in it at any stage during the production process making it truly zero proof.

The Cut Above portfolio is comprised of four zero-proof spirits each handcrafted with a specific selection of all natural ingredients and flavors as follows:

Gin: A fresh juniper nose invites you into this well balanced gin. On the pallet the delightful juniper entrance is followed by a hint of citrus, notes of cardamom and a symphony of fresh botanicals. Floral notes and a signature London dry gin finish are perfect for endless Martinis.

Agave Blanco: This Agave Blanco has the depth, flavor and smoothness everyone loves in a blanco Tequila. Light sweet spice and citrus on the nose draw you into this complex and balanced spirit. Mexican lime, angelica, cubeba pepper and grapefruit extracts unfold to fill the palate with the perfect blend of earthiness and citrus.

Mezcal: A slightly sweet earthiness on the nose only hints at the unfolding complexity of this mezcal inspired spirit. Your palate is rewarded with an intriguing and multi-layered experience highlighted by cubeba and chipotle pepper extracts and Persian lime oil. A touch of smoke and warmth are the final notes of this deeply rewarding zero proof spirit.

Whiskey (available December 2022): Notes of cherry on the nose of this Kentucky style whiskey invites the first sip. What follows is a signature balance of barreled age heartiness, hints of roasted coffee and subtle citrus notes that are all carried on a pleasant, malted grain background. The finish is a blend of bite and smoothness that leaves you wanting more.

Sustainably designed with low impact packaging, recyclable glass and reusable bottle, Cut Above’s 750 ml bottles are available for $34.99 each with nationwide shipping through DrinkCutAbove.com. Cut Above will also be available in a selection of retail stores and on bar shelves across the country. Whether making a “Cut Cocktail” (low alcohol) or enjoying Cut Above all on its own, the choice about ABV in a cocktail is always up to the Cut Above consumer.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcutabove.com