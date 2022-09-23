De La Calle Announces Expansion into Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— De La Calle announces its expansion into Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The canned tepache brand will now be featured in 537 Whole Foods locations, solidifying its coast-to-coast retail footprint.

De La Calle has rapidly grown its presence across the country, solidifying tepache as a must-have functional beverage. In addition to Whole Foods Market, De La Calle is also launching in over 300 Target store locations across California, in 116 Kroger stores throughout Dallas and Houston, and in 149 The Fresh Market stores nationwide.

“We are delighted to be launching nationwide with Whole Foods Market as it furthers our vision to introduce tepache to a broader audience across the country,” said De La Calle Co-founder and CEO, Alex Matthews.

Award-winning De La Calle, founded by Rafael Martin Del Campo and Alex Matthews, launched in 2021 and quickly hit shelves in over 4,000 retail doors. The brand puts a spotlight on the centuries-old beverage, popular on the streets of Mexico, that has a unique flavor, is naturally low in sugar and is naturally fermented.

Whole Foods Market will stock De La Calle’s Tradicional, Picante and Original flavors. Select Target stores in California will feature Tradicional, Picante and Desierto varieties, while select Kroger stores in Texas will carry Tradicional, Picante and Original. The Fresh Market will offer Tradicional, Picante, Original and Desierto selections.

About De La Calle

DE LA CALLE’s Tepache is a modern take on a delicious fermented beverage that hails from the traditions of pre-Columbian Mexico. We make our Tepache from fresh, organic pineapples, then add other regionally sourced ingredients like turbinado sugar and tamarind. Our fermented fizzy drink has many health benefits and is certified organic, good for the gut, less than 45 calories, low in sugar and rich in vitamins C & D.

For More Information:

https://www.delacalle.mx/