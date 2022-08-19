Diesel Beverages Receives First Purchase Order from Southern Eagle Distributing

LOVELAND, Colo.— Diesel Beverages announced it has received a purchase order from a major beverage distributor. This move marks a milestone for Diesel Beverages’ quest for national brand awareness and being part of the widest possible distribution channels.

“As we explore an emerging category, we believe Diesel’s strategy is aligned with our business model.” – Philip A. Busch

Southern Eagle Distributing, a major beverage distributor based in Florida, will put its resources behind Diesel’s lineup of Diesel Water and Diesel Hemp strain-specific products. Diesel Beverages is flavored only, with strain-specific cannabis terpenes, making it the first true cannabis-derived terpene-infused beverages in the marketplace (derived from cannabis under 0.3% THC).

Marc Brannigan, CEO and co-founder of Diesel Beverages, believes Southern Eagle Distributing provides the infrastructure and client base that will propel their beverages to widespread acceptance and increased sales potential. “Southern Eagle has been a sales driver in their market for almost 40 years. Their expertise in building national brands, and distributing beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages, will be a great partnership for us.”

Southern Eagle’s President, Philip A. Busch believes in the Diesel Beverages’ market plan. “I feel this is a great addition to our already impressive brand family. As we explore an emerging category, we believe Diesel Beverages’ strategy is aligned with our business model.”

Large-scale terpene production is also something no other cannabis company can match, says Brannigan. “We developed our strains after 7 years of selective breeding and stabilization. With our ability to scale up terpene production right now, and with our proprietary genetics, no other beverage manufacturer hoping to compete can duplicate our proprietary strains.”

For More Information:

https://www.dieselbeverages.com/